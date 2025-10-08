Liam Hemsworth fails to become "the perfect Geralt" for fans as The Witcher season 4 trailer is haunted by Henry Cavill's absence

The Witcher Season 4, which is set to land on Netflix on October 30, 2025, is making headlines as Liam Hemsworth is now stepping into Henry Cavill’s shoes. Henry Cavill, who played Geralt of Rivia for the past three seasons, has made his departure from the show over some ‘’creative differences.’’

Although Liam is ‘’over the moon’’ to enter the Witcher World, fans are now upset over the casting change. He even took a break from social media after fans reacted strongly and flooded social media with questions about him taking over the iconic role that once made the series a massive hit. Here are a couple of comments:

A @Real_Ice_Berg on X wrote,

‘’Remember when you had the perfect Geralt and you let him go?’’

Although Henry, before claiming his exit over ‘’creative differences,’’ wrote his reasons for exiting the show. He said,

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Fans question whether Liam Hemsworth can meet Henry Cavill’s level of performance in The Witcher season 4

Andrzej Sapkowski’s iconic character, Geralt of Rivia, has become so closely associated with Henry Cavill in fans’ minds that it’s hard for them to accept anyone new in the role, especially for those who have been following the show since its very first season.

@oldmate_royal on X wrote,

‘’Bro you can't just replace the actor of the MAIN CHARACTER who the entire show is centered around and expect it to be the same afterwards.

Literally looks like someone cosplaying as Geralt.’’

Being unsure of how Liam will replace Henry, fans have judged him just by its trailer drop. However, there are a few fans who are willing to judge Liam based on his performance rather than comparing the two great actors. That said, they do miss Henry.

As per a report by The Hindustan Times, one user wrote,

“I miss Henry already because we've been with him as Geralt for 3 seasons and he did a really amazing job, but damn, I'm lying if I didn't say that Liam looks really good as Geralt here, the music and scene direction also seems pretty neat judging from this teaser so far. let's see how this goes..”

Meanwhile, some fans are willing to boycott and not watch the show anymore, as Henry Cavill is absent.

One fan @MoochE2506 on X wrote,

‘’I’m going to give this a chance, but it’s going to be hard to replace Henry Cavill.’’

According to The Hindustan Times, another user commented,

“This tv show without Henry Cavill is like Pirates of Caribbean without Johny Depp !!”

One user (@krowqa2k1) targeted the makers and blamed them for ruining the script. His comment read,

‘’Bruh he quit because of dog shit script that butchers source material.’’

With all these opinions surrounding the recasting, it remains to be seen how fans will react to Liam’s performance, and whether the show will regain the same popularity it had when Henry Cavill led it. The Witcher season 4 is set to release on Netflix at the end of October 2025.