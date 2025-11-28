Kim Kardashian reveals struggle to stay silent as Kanye West targets her online on The Kardashians season 7 episode 6

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Image via Getty)

In the Kardashians episode 6, season 7, Kim opened up about Kanye’s tweets on social media earlier this year.

The reality television star and Kanye West began dating in 2012 and got married on May 24, 2014, in Italy.

The couple is parents to four children, and they filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kanye and Kim shared the joint custody of their children.

However, the rapper is known to go on ranting sessions on Twitter, where he often vilifies his wife and her family.

Earlier this year, Kanye posted a number of tweets where he referenced Kim's infamous s*x tape, accused her of “controlling” her children and demanded their sole custody.

The Kardashian season 7 episode 6: Kim stated that she “feels like snapping” at all the drama







During the episode, Kim met Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, and the two took off to meet a brain specialist.

Kim spoke about how exhausting it is for her, as her bar exam is just two months away. She also mentioned her other current engagements, such as the Met Gala and the Paris robbery trial.

The duo went to see Dr. Aean, where they got brain scans to assess the health of their brains.

While driving, Scott broached the subject of Kanye and his online drama to Kim.

He stated:



“By the way, I am sorry that all that you’re going through can be fun and easy. It looks stressful. I mean, I see some of the stuff, I am just like ***.”



Then one of the producers asks Kim about her feelings regarding her ex being very loud right now. She said,



“I can’t really engage. It’s I think it’s just for the better.”



Kim then revealed that Kanye has not called once, which bemused Scott.

She said,



“I mean, I always encourage a relationship, but like a healthy one, but this is not healthy.”



Scott agreed as she added:



“It’s just frustrating that my character as a mom gets…”



Scott agreed and interjected that her character gets “diminished.”

Kim also admitted that sometimes she feels like she is going to snap, but her focus is on maintaining a brave front in front of the kids.

She stated:



“Sometimes I just feel like snapping right? I just can’t.”



She then concluded in her confessional interview:



“ My only focus and job is really just to be strong for my kids.”



Kanye West wrote a series of tweets criticizing Kim, in which he accused her of being controlling.

He also claimed in these tweets in March 2025 that he had not seen his kids for a while and was planning to take full custody of them.

West also blew up Twitter when Kim posted lyrics of Playboi Carti’s song on her social media.

Carti, upon seeing this, requested that Kim send him a song, as reported by The New York Post on March 18, 2025.

The interaction infuriated West, who wrote a series of tweets against his ex-wife.

In his tweets, he wrote his ex-wife has “control” over his children and is taking his daughter to work on a song with Carti.

He stated, as reported by The New York Post:



“THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.”



He even went on to post a lewd post on Twitter about Kim and her ex-boyfriend, RJ, which received a lot of backlash.

A source revealed to The Daily Mail in May that Kim filed a cease and desist against West regarding these inappropriate tweets.

Stay tuned for more such updates.