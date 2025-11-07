The Kardashians: Kourtney posts unseen photo and touching poem for son Rocky’s 2nd birthday

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Image via Getty)

Kourtney Kardashian marked Rocky Thirteen Barker’s second birthday by sharing an unseen photo from the day of his birth alongside a tender poem drawn from Nancy Tillman’s On the Night You Were Born.

The post which appeared on Instagram on November 6, 2025, five days after Rocky’s birthday, gives a rare glimpse into the reality family star’s private motherhood journey and the intimate bond she shares with her youngest child.

On Season 7 of The Kardashians, the audience has seen the family’s public and private worlds intertwine and Kourtney’s post adds a heartfelt chapter to that story.

In her Instagram carousel, she included a hospital-bed photo of herself holding newborn Rocky, her hair styled in space buns, paired with the poem lines:



“On the night you were born, / The moon smiled with such wonder / That the stars peeked in to see you / And the night wind whispered, / Life will never be the same.”



And further:



“For never before in story or rhyme (not even once upon a time) / Has the world ever known a you, my friend, / And it never will, not ever again… / Heaven blew every trumpet / And played every horn / On the wonderful, marvelous / Night you were born.”



The post arrives just days after Rocky—born November 1, 2023—turned two and amid the family’s decision to keep his face largely out of the public eye, the unseen photo and poem resonate as particularly intimate gestures in the context of The Kardashians.

Why this moment matters for The Kardashians

Within the framework of The Kardashians, moments like these offer fans more than celebrity spectacle—they provide genuine family milestones against the backdrop of fame.

Rocky’s birthday celebration marks the couple’s first child together and the decision to share a throwback birth photo and quote a children’s book in full adds emotional texture to their story.

Kourtney and Travis — who married in 2022 and merged their families (Kourtney with sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope; Travis with Landon, Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana) — are parents to seven children between them.

The rare photo and poetic tribute highlight their efforts to preserve both intimacy and authenticity even while appearing on The Kardashians.

The poem excerpt holds additional weight in this public context.

By choosing text that emphasizes wonder, uniqueness and a life-changing event, Kourtney signals how she views her son’s arrival, and how the narrative of his birth ties into the ongoing story of their blended family as seen on The Kardashians.

A closer look at Kourtney’s post and parenting style

Kourtney, 46 has spoken in past interviews about her desire for her children to have as much normalcy as possible.

On The Kardashians, viewers saw glimpses of the couple’s parenting philosophy, which often includes protecting their youngest child’s privacy.

By sharing a hospital photo rather than a staged baby shoot or splashy birthday party, Kourtney aligns the post with emotional authenticity.

The poem from On the Night You Were Born deepens that impression, connecting a personal family moment to a broader emotional experience centered on wonder and belonging.

Kourtney’s selective social-media presence—especially when it comes to Rocky—reflects a pattern: moments shared are meaningful, not performative.

In the age of The Kardashians, where every birth and party often becomes headline news, this post stands out as quiet and composed rather than flashy.

