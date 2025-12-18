The Kardashians stars Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner reveal who splits the bill at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party

Khloe and Kris (Image via Instagram/@krisjenner)

The Kardashians are known for their lavish and elaborate Christmas parties. Mother-daughter duo Kris and Khloé have finally revealed all the intricate details of how these parties are organised. Kris Jenner revealed during her recent appearance on the Khloé in Wonderland podcast that she starts buying Christmas presents from June or July and can make a "mean bow."

Family members, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, gather together to celebrate the holidays, accompanied by their closest friends and family. The extravagant gathering includes all kinda “top-of-the-line decorations and entertainment.”

Khloé pointed out how the family holds meetings and also revealed that all of them equally split the cost of the party. However, Khloé admitted that she is not a big fan of hosting the annual bash. She said,

“I don’t want the reins. I don’t want that many people in my house. My mom would always make me help her."

The Kardashians star Kris Jenner talks about the annual Christmas bash

Family matriarch Kris Jenner explains how these holiday parties initially started small but have grown over the years after her children began inviting their friends to the party.

"When you guys got older and you grew up, you guys all had your own friends and all of a sudden there were a hundred more people, now there’s a couple hundred, two to 300 people at a Christmas party,” she said. “I thought, ‘OK this has got to start rotating.’ I thought it was so much more fun.”

While reflecting on these parties, Krish Jenner said it is so much fun as they always dance at the end of the party:

“We always have a DJ, usually a performance, which is so exciting, last time we had a party I think it was Babyface, and did all of his beautiful Christmas music, and then we had a DJ and we just have the best time.”

Khloé Kardashian explains why she is not a big fan of “hosting the annual event”

While these parties are fun, Khloé Kardashian admitted that she is not quite interested in hosting the annual event, while thanking her mother for saving her from hosting the party.

“And this year, I was very proud of you for saving me,” she said. “Because they were like, ‘Kim’s house is under construction, so is Kourtney’s house.’ I don’t know what’s going on with Kylie’s why that wasn’t an option, I don’t even know what happened and then you were like, ‘Let’s put it at Kendall’s.’ So happy because everyone was like, ‘Khloé’s house!’ You think I want people in my home? No. No! I don’t want the party.”

However, Khloé talked about the parties in the recent episode of Khloé in Wondrlerland podcast, talking about hosting duties,

“And my mom has always hosted them, and then once her kids got older, she sort of handed the baton off when you felt comfortable that we would represent you properly, and we’ve all done a good job. It used to rotate siblings’ homes on who was going to host it.”

Stay tuned for more updates.