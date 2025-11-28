Will Starbucks be open on Black Friday 2025? Details explored

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: A Starbucks logo is seen as members and supporters of Starbucks Workers United protest outside of a Starbucks store in Dupont Circle on November 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. The group held a series of rallies on Starbuck's promotional "Red Cup Day" outside of non-union Starbucks stores to demand Starbucks respect union rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Black Friday is today, November 28, 2025, and shoppers are getting ready to fill their carts with products at mouthwatering discounts. While the task of shopping for products you’ve been eyeing all year sounds fulfilling, it can be tiring. For a quick energy boost, you can stop by your local Starbucks and enjoy discounted drinks, too!

Starbucks is open on Black Friday 2025, but with different timings. The Starbucks Reserve at Empire State Building is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The outlet at 61 9th Avenue, New York, is open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Chicago Roastery, located at 646 Michigan Avenue, is open from 6:30 am to 8:00 pm. Their outlet in San Antonio is open from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Another Starbucks coffeehouse, located at 24 Boynton Street, Worcester, Massachusetts, is open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Starbucks has no fixed opening time. You can find the opening hours of the outlet closest to you by using the Starbucks store locator, searching on Google Maps or contacting the location directly.

Black Friday shoppers at Target will enjoy the newly-released Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate from Starbucks

A press release by Starbucks dated November 17, 2025, announced that starting on November 18, 2025, Starbucks coffeehouses located at Target will offer the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate. The newly introduced Starbucks drink is a crème cappuccino mixed with mocha sauce, milk and ice, layered over peppermint-flavored whipped cream with red and green sprinkles.

The festive-looking drink was introduced to create something fun just for Target guests, Alicia Binion from the company’s beverage development team stated.

She added:

“The Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate is a delicious beverage that brings together rich chocolate and cool peppermint flavors as well as red and green sprinkles for a pop of color and crunch. It’s a sweet way to pause during the holiday rush and enjoy a little seasonal cheer.”

The beverage will be available throughout the holiday season.

