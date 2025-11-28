The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt confirms season 4 return after extended absence

Whitney Leavitt (Image via Getty)

Whitney Leavitt has confirmed that she will return for Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, putting an end to months of speculation over whether her absence throughout much of Season 3 signaled a permanent departure.

Her confirmation comes after viewers repeatedly questioned why one of the show’s original MomTok influencers had been missing from a significant portion of the current season.

With her comeback now established, Leavitt is set to rejoin the ensemble as production moves forward on the show’s next chapter.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: What Whitney Leavitt's return means for Season 4

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows a collective of MomTok influencers navigating motherhood, community expectations and the unpredictable reality-TV spotlight.

Whitney Leavitt has been one of the show's most recognizable faces since its debut, making her extended absence this season more noticeable than most cast departures.

Season 3 premiered earlier this month, and viewers quickly observed that Leavitt was missing from several early episodes.

The gap was explained on-screen when it was revealed she was participating in Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, where she ultimately finished in sixth place alongside her partner, Mark Ballas.

Her absence sparked online discussion, with many fans wondering whether the shift signaled a quiet exit. That speculation ended when Leavitt confirmed she would return for Season 4, which is expected to stream next year.

She appears alongside the other ensemble cast that includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Miranda Hope.

Although there is already very little information available about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4, the renewal indicates that the audience remains interested and the show continues to perform well.

The previous seasons have emphasized the tension based on the shifting of alliances, family dynamics and the intricacies of existence as a celebrity in a small town.

The official logline for the most recent season described the dynamic as:



“#MomTok is back, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future. The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur.”



Another portion of the season’s description read:



“When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins, and a clash between #MomTok and #DadTok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #MomTok for good?”



With Leavitt returning next year, the show’s established dynamics are expected to evolve once again.

A closer look at Whitney’s Season 3 absence and her decision to return

Whitney Leavitt’s absence earlier in Season 3 was addressed directly on the show, where she briefly returned in a later episode and explained her limited participation by referencing her commitment to Dancing with the Stars.

Her participation in the ballroom competition created a scheduling conflict, resulting in her partial absence from filming.

She said wanting to take part played a big role in what she chose, which sparked different responses from people on the show and those watching.

She joined Dancing with the Stars, which further propelled her into the public eye, beyond MomTok, yet tied both platforms together in people’s minds.

Jen Affleck, part of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives crew, also appeared in the same Dancing with the Stars season but landed ninth. Leavitt ranked higher, which boosted her spotlight and sparked curiosity about her next move.

Even though she was off the show for a while, Leavitt's showing up in Season 4 means she's still tied to it somehow. Besides that, it shows the team behind the scenes wants to keep things steady by bringing back familiar faces as the story moves forward.

Viewers have expressed interest online in seeing how her return will be integrated into ongoing storylines and whether the events of Season 3 will be revisited when she appears again.

The new season brings bigger storylines, while familiar faces might return, adding context for Leavitt’s return. The show expands its world just as old tensions resurface, creating space for her role to be revisited.

How things play out after she returns isn't clear, yet her presence brings back the old vibe that loyal viewers have favoured.

