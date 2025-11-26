The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Miranda's TikTok jab at Demi ignites a new wave of drama

Miranda Hope (Image via Getty)

Miranda Hope’s latest TikTok has triggered a fresh round of controversy within The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives community, after the cast member responded directly to revelations about Demi Engemann’s private life.

The viral clip, which circulated on November 25, featured Miranda and her ex-husband Chase McWhorter joking about the headline-making “fruity pebbles s*x” disclosure involving Demi and her husband Bret Engemann.

The moment has since escalated long-running tensions that have defined several seasons of the Hulu series.

A new spark in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives feud







The spark came from a short TikTok in which Chase asked Miranda, “Hey, so if you’re so white trash, how come you never peed in my mouth?”—a pointed reference to the allegation that Demi’s “fruity pebbles” nickname referred to her urinating on Bret’s face.

Miranda, not pausing for even a breath, replied,



“That’s even beneath my people.”



Her response struck at Bret’s Season 2 remark, when he called her “white trash,” a moment that drew backlash from viewers and led to continuing animosity on and off the show.

Fans flooded the comment section, praising the tone and timing of Miranda’s comeback.

Chase captioned the video “White Trash final boss @Miranda Hope,” to which Miranda replied,



“And that’s that on that.”



Jessi Ngatikaura added “HAHAHAHAHAHAH,” while Bachelor alum Kelsey Anderson wrote,



“I’m screaming.”



The TikTok referenced two parallel threads: the resurfacing of Bret’s dig at Miranda during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2, and the renewed attention on Demi’s marital disclosures after Jessi publicly revealed details about the “fruity pebbles” nickname.

The sequence of events unfolded earlier in the week when Jessi alleged on Instagram,



“Grandpa Bret likes to drink her piss like it is dirty soda,” adding, “He gulps it down like water. And that is what Fruity Pebbles means.”



Demi responded via her own Instagram Story:



“What my husband and I did one time behind closed doors was a consensual and private experience in our marriage.”



The comment was the latest in an ongoing conflict between the two women, whose friendship dissolved between Seasons 1 and 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives amid disputes over contract negotiations and personal boundaries.

The original “Fruity Pebbles” storyline began in Season 1, after cast member Whitney Leavitt gifted Demi a box of Fruity Pebbles cereal as a prank.

At the time, Demi declined to share details, saying only that it referred to a private moment between her and Bret. In her interview with Us Weekly, Demi admitted the attention caused tension at home:



“There was a little bit of tension with my husband and I once it came out. Now he’s like, ‘Is anybody saying anything?’ It’s become a funny, fun thing that we are totally just having fun with it.”



Miranda's TikTok adds fuel to a broader cast dynamic already strained by multiple overlapping conflicts.

During The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3, Demi once again referenced the Halloween party altercation between Chase and herself, prompting Miranda to defend Chase.

That dispute originally began when Demi claimed Chase “shoved” or “pushed” her at a party, leading Bret to confront him aggressively.

Tensions escalated further when, during the same season, Bret responded to Demi’s retelling of a conversation with Miranda by saying,



“That’s a typical response from somebody who’s so deeply rooted in white trash.”



The remark deepened the division, with Miranda calling the label both hurtful and inaccurate.

Meanwhile, Demi and Jessi’s issues have persisted beyond the show.

After their joint appearance on Vanderpump Villa, Jessi claimed Demi encouraged Marciano Brunette to reveal their “two-month emotional affair,” a storyline that fractured the last remnants of their friendship.

Demi later accused Marciano of misconduct, which he denied.

With Miranda’s TikTok now circulating widely, fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are interpreting the clip as both a direct hit at Bret’s comment and a sideways commentary on Demi’s resurfaced revelations.

The exchange arrives as Season 3 continues to trend on Hulu, and discussions about cast alliances and fractures gain renewed attention across forums and social platforms.

Stay tuned for more updates.