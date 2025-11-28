Why didn't Piers Morgan use an anti-gay slur on Tucker Carlson's podcast? English broadcaster reasons as their interview goes viral

Piers Morgan attends the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/WireImage)

Piers Morgan's conversation about slurs is going viral on the internet. The journalist appeared on Tucker Carlson's podcast on November 27, 2025. Carlson brought up the recent arrest of Elizabeth Kinney, the single mother of four from England.

She was convicted of a hate crime. A man beat her up, and she told a mutual friend of theirs that the injuries were bad enough to send her to a hospital. She called the man a "faggot" and sent the former friend pictures of her injuries.

The former friend then reported Elizabeth for using the slur. Tucker Carlson asked Piers Morgan what his thoughts were on the matter and the fact that the attacker was not arrested for physical assault. Instead, Elizabeth was arrested for using a slur.

Piers Morgan replied, calling it "ridiculous." Carlson then asked him if he would say the slur, and the journalist immediately said he wouldn't. Tucker then joked that he wouldn't say the word because he didn't want to get arrested.

Morgan explained that he believed that there was no need to say a slur to make a point, like that women's rights should be protected. He shared that he does not believe in "needlessly smearing" others.

🚨 TUCKER: Would you say the word 'f*ggot' on camera?



PIERS MORGAN (UK): No.



TUCKER: You don't want to get arrested, do you?



PIERS: Would you use it?



TUCKER: F*ggot? I just did. F*ggot, f*ggot, f*ggot.



PIERS: OK, why?



TUCKER: Because you're not allowed to!



PIERS: I am… pic.twitter.com/mCSXRHNHFo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 27, 2025

Tucker Carlson then shared that he thought "f*ggot" was an "ugly word," and he wanted people to judge him based on his actions, not a word. He said that he would never call a gay person "f*ggot" in a "mean way."

Carlson stated that he had worked with members of the LGBTQ community for years, and they casually used the slur to each other and did not mind it when he said it.

This conversation was reuploaded on X, and Piers Morgan retweeted it, saying that he refused to say the anti-gay slur because he did not want to offend gay people. The viral clip sparked a discourse on X, with netizens saying the word itself is supposedly not offensive.

"It's not offensive to say the word. You're not directing it at anyone. When Tucker said it he wasn't being offensive. You're afraid of your government," one X user wrote.

"Who cares? There's a lot of thing offensive to straight people, and do you know what we do? We get tf over it. They're just words. If words are hard to handle, seek therapy," another netizen noted.

Piers Morgan brought up the use of the N-word in Tucker Carlson's podcast

The journalist shared that he previously wrote a column for the Daily Mail where he discussed the use of the N-word. Afterward, the Washington Post reported that back then, on X (formerly known as Twitter), the N-word was used half a million times per day by young Black men.

However, it was an act of reclaiming the slur. Piers Morgan then stated that he did not believe it worked that way. He shared that he wrote in his column that when Black people use the N-word, it gives "genuine racists" an excuse to use it as well.

Piers Morgan called it a "self-deating reclamation" by Black people. Both then agreed that they don't believe in reclaiming words.

