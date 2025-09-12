"What the f*ck is wrong with these people?" - Piers Morgan shocked by people celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder on social media

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Piers Morgan takes his departure following his appearance on Sunday Morning at the BBC Broadcasting House on January 16, 2022 in London, England. Sophie Raworth, the veteran BBC journalist, is serving as the interim host of the Sunday morning political programme after the departure of Andrew Marr. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan reacted to the group of people on social media who were seemingly celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder on September 10. Morgan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on September 12, and wrote that he was shocked to see the tweets of "woke left fanatics" celebrating the killing.

In the end, he even wrote that he sided with Elon Musk's statement where the latter compared wokeism as an "insidious virus." Piers Morgan further wrote in the tweet,

"I'm so shocked by the huge quantity of social media posts and clips of woke left fanatics gleefully celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder. It's so brazen, so dehumanised, so disgusting. What the f*ck is wrong with these people? Elon Musk is right - wokeism is an insidious virus."

For the unversed, while many of Kirk's supporters had been mourning his death, there were two other groups of netizens who surfaced on the internet. One category belonged to those who did not resonate with his political views but believed that political violence of any kind should not be appreciated.

Meanwhile, the third category included netizens who shared posts suggesting that they had no empathy for Kirk. Many apparently were celebrating his murder as well. According to Wired, these actions prompted many far right-wing activists to release identifying information about the individuals celebrating the incident.

The outlet added that this exposed them to further death threats and one of them had apparently lost their job as well.

TMZ received scrutiny amid the reports of people celebrating Charlie Kirk's death

While Piers Morgan called out individuals who had reportedly been celebrating the assassination, TMZ got scrutinized for similar allegations. According to The Hill, TMZ's staff rushed to update their coverage, as seen on their livestream shortly after Trump announced Kirk's demise.

Meanwhile, laughs and cheers could reportedly be heard in the background on the livestream. Many netizens soon began scrutinizing them and calling them out for the apparent celebration. Soon, a video of two hosts, Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, popped up on social media. Harvey and Charles claimed that the cheers were not meant as a response to Charlie Kirk's assassination. Levin said,

"As we were reporting the assassination of Charlie Kirk, there were some people in the back room away from our news desk here who were watching a car chase and they were laughing, they were clapping, and you could hear it out here, and we want to make a couple of things clear."

The same, however, did not seem believable to many netizens, who accused the hosts of lying.

As of now, authorities have not identified or arrested the suspected gunman who allegedly killed Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. The university has also been shut down till September 15, since the case is an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, September 11, 2025, Charlie Kirk's casket was flown to Phoenix, along with Erika Lane Kirk, JD Vance, and Usha Vance. No details about the funeral of the media personality has been revealed as of now.