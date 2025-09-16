Did Destiny call for conservatives to be killed? Viral Alex Jones claim explored amid backlash

Stephen "Destiny" Bonnell (Image via Instagram/@destiny)

A torrent of online rage has ensued after rumors erupted that popular streamer and commentator Stephen "Destiny" Bonnell endorsed violence against conservatives in the days following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Conservative figures, such as Alex Jones, have also amplified the allegation that Destiny called for "conservatives to be killed more often," and this has reignited severe backlash against Destiny online.

Footage that has been shared online reveals Destiny commenting on his stream just after Kirk was killed. In the video, he can be seen saying:

“You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so they look to their leadership to turn down the temperature... The issue is right now they don’t feel like there is any fear – like, I don’t know."

BREAKING - Steven Bonnell, AKA Destiny, calls for conservatives to be killed more often so they will be afraid to attend events or speak out.



This is the literal definition of terrorism.



Cowards like him are about to be very, very surprised.. pic.twitter.com/fJAePrPcyQ — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 15, 2025

He reportedly said he also didn’t know if his comment was just being viewed as “memes” by the people. On the other hand, critics say those comments constitute a direct invitation to violence.

Destiny's defenders state that the comments were rhetorical, removed from context, or not meant to provoke. Bonnell is known for incendiary comments and aggressive debate practices that often blur the line between dark humour and moral commentary.

Destiny doubles down on his comments

Destiny subsequently reinforced his remarks during an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored when he allegedly refused to directly denounce the assassination and stated that liberals needed to “wake up” or else political violence would continue.

According to Trending Politics News, in other video segments from earlier streams, Destiny is seen using inappropriate language about supporters of former President Donald Trump and, in at least one case, refusing to express sympathy over a politically motivated killing.

"YOU ENFLAMED THE TEMPERATURE! YOU'RE MOCKING HIS WIDOW!"



Piers Morgan eviscerates an unhinged Destiny for mocking Erika Kirk. pic.twitter.com/2W8czteZBJ — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) September 15, 2025

Nonetheless, reactions from conservatives in the media and activists were fast and furious. Alex Jones tweeted that what Bonnell was doing “is literally the definition of terrorism,” and was calling for criminal consequences.

"This is the literal definition of terrorism. Cowards like him are about to be very, very surprised.." Alex Jones wrote on X.

Other pundits have called for deplatforming or even prosecution of the steamer. Overall, the reaction has included not just calls for platforms to do something, but for law enforcement to examine if the stream was criminal in nature.

To date, there do not appear to be any publicly discovered criminal charges against Destiny related to the comments, nor are the platforms' actions clear. The incident will prompt renewed discussions at streaming services and social platforms about content moderation lines.