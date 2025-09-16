What did Destiny say about Erika Kirk? Piers Morgan blasts streamer over seemingly mocking Charlie Kirk’s widow

Piers Morgan also called out Destiny for not condemning the murder of Charlie Kirk (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Steven “Destiny” Bonnell was a recent guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he spoke about U.S. President Donald Trump.

The streamer and political commentator accused the POTUS of not “turning down the temperature” in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. However, Piers Morgan criticized Destiny for worsening the situation by mocking Erika Kirk. The anchor said:

“You inflamed the temperature. You’re mocking his widow.”

For those unaware, the YouTuber had posted a screenshot of Erika Kirk’s Instagram post about her late husband on X. He mocked Erika by tweeting:

“she tagged him 😭😭😭😭😭😭”

"YOU ENFLAMED THE TEMPERATURE! YOU'RE MOCKING HIS WIDOW!"



Piers Morgan eviscerates an unhinged Destiny for mocking Erika Kirk. pic.twitter.com/2W8czteZBJ — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) September 15, 2025

Piers Morgan questioned why Destiny mocked Charlie Kirk’s widow. The streamer responded with an accusation:

“Because she's being used as a political weapon right now for conservatives to continue their… She's literally doing recruitment ads on email.”

Morgan slammed Destiny again for mocking Erika. The anchor mentioned that ‘her husband just got murdered,’ and confronted the streamer for not condemning the act. Destiny responded:

“Yeah [her husband got murdered] and she's using it to drive up recruitment for a political recruitment.”

Piers Morgan and Destiny argue over the ideology of the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk

Bonnell consistently criticized Trump for not trying to calm his side down amid the tense situation. The streamer also accused Piers Morgan of being “unhinged.” He further called out the sitting panel by alleging that they are making money off the situation and described it as “crazy.”

Piers Morgan also continued to criticize Bonnell for not condemning the murder of Charlie Kirk. The YouTuber questioned the anchor about Trump not trying to “turn it down.” Destiny refused to denounce the murder, claiming his side did not do it, sparking another heated exchange with the anchor.

Morgan asserted that the assassination suspect was a leftist and cited Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s statement. At the same time, Destiny refuted the claims, pointing out Tyler Robinson’s family background. While the streamer argued over the suspect being raised in a conservative household, Morgan asserted that the left radicalized him.

Following their argument, Piers Morgan lambasted the streamer again, labeling his comments about Erika Kirk as “sickening.”

Ana Kasparian also calls out Destiny for making fun of Erika Kirk

"You need to understand what being a human is!"



Ana Kasparian blasts Destiny for mocking Erika Kirk on social media.



📺 https://t.co/MEyy1uFzF1@piersmorgan | @AnaKasparian | @TheOmniLiberal pic.twitter.com/C9LsHKSOvb — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 15, 2025

Political commentator and journalist Ana Kasparian was also one of the guests on the recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. Amid Destiny’s prolonged argument with the anchor, Kasparian got the opportunity to speak. She agreed with the streamer’s stance on criticizing the president but slammed him for choosing to mock Erika Kirk. She said:

“The idea of mocking a woman who is now a widow with two young children who witnessed her husband get shot in the neck and bleed out to death. How could you mock that? What is wrong with you? I just don't understand it.”

Kasparian asserted that Destiny has so much hatred in his heart, and he responded by repeating his previous accusations regarding Erika Kirk. He alleged that Charlie Kirk’s widow is “weaponizing the grief against the other party.” He added:

“I think that she has every right to grieve in whatever way she wants, but when that grief is going to be weaponized to do recruitment, political recruitment and further radicalization of the other side, then of course, you not only have the ability to mock, I think you have the obligation to mock.”

Kasparian hit back at Destiny’s accusations and said:

“If someone assassinated my husband, if someone assassinated my husband, I would not be able to have the level of composure she had during that speech. I would be out for blood. I understand why she's angry and why she said the things that she said.”

Ana Kasparian asserted that Destiny must " understand what being a human is.” She highlighted Erika Kirk’s grief of losing someone she loved and chose to spend her life with and raise children with.