Alleged “Charlie Kirk neck massages” sign from Washington Square Park NYC Halloween celebration goes viral, triggers outrage

PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 12: Counter-protesters display a painting of Charlie Kirk near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on October 12, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. An Instagram post from the WorldNakedBikeRidePortland account stated - "The emergency WNBR Portland is in response to the militarization of our peaceful city. Right now peaceful protesters are being brutalized as they do their best for our neighbors and cousins who are being kidnapped." (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

Multiple cases of people seemingly mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination have emerged during the past few weeks, especially around Halloween. Amid various controversies, an alleged sign from New York City’s Washington Square Park also went viral on X, sparking outrage.

A recent video from @GuntherEagleman depicted a board with “Charlie Kirk neck massages” written on it. The user claimed that one of his followers sent him the clip of Halloween celebrations at the public park located in Manhattan, NYC’s Greenwich Village neighborhood.

The well-known MAGA (Make America Great Again) influencer and commentator shared his disgust over the alleged sign mocking the date of the late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder. @GuntherEagleman tweeted:

“DISGUSTING! I was just sent this video from a follower of Halloween celebrations at the Washington Square Park in NY. Their sign read ‘Charlie Kirk neck massages.’ If you haven’t realized just what we’re up against yet, you’ll never see it. Truly dark and disturbing stuff.”

Many X users voiced similar opinions in the replies, reacting to the alleged sign from the Washington Square Park Halloween festivities.

“Find out who put these up, call them out. Time they be held accountable by the public and business!!,” a user wrote.

“It is really hard to believe so many people are ok with this,” another user commented.

“It really is [disgusting]. And most of the population isn’t exposed to this level of evil, and they pretend that we are lying,” one user said.

“That is the most vile display of disrespect I’ve seen. I’d say their parents are just as ignorant as they are. Pure evil there,” another one added.

Recently, Halloween costumes of a group of math teachers from Vail School District’s Cienega High also sparked outrage. The educators wore T-shirts with fake bloodstains and a slogan that read “Problem Solved.” District Superintendent John Carruth later clarified that the outfits were wrongly linked to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Carruth asserted that the math teachers wore the same outfit last year and apologized for causing concern and upsetting people. Unlike the case of Cienega High’s teachers, many intentionally wore a Halloween costume mocking the killing of TPUSA founder.

Multiple cases of people mocking the death of Charlie Kirk surfaced around Halloween

On September 10, the late TPUSA CEO and founder was at an event at Utah Valley University (UVU) when he was fatally shot in the neck. Kirk’s death has remained a point of discussion for the past two months, with conservatives canceling many people for allegedly mocking the political commentator.

Around Halloween, various cases emerged on social media where users appeared to mock the assassination. Many were seen wearing a white-colored “Freedom” T-shirt with bloodstains around the shoulder and the neck. One such recent instance was that of a Sydney man, who was slammed for wearing a similar top splattered with fake blood, per Daily Mail.

In Sydney an Asian male parades the assassinated Charlie Kirk as a Halloween costume.

A FREEDOM shirt and painted blood on his neck, same as Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.



He was seen with friends, smiling in the Asian central Sydney. https://t.co/4kqcmgYIDu pic.twitter.com/52yhzPBlOa — Chriscoveries (@Chriscoveries) October 31, 2025

Another case involved Influencer AmyTheProject, who made multiple clips with her Halloween costume mocking Kirk. In one of her clips, Amy wrote:

“I love gay Halloween because what do you mean, your Charlie Kirk?”

The creator received backlash following calls for her cancellation, as well as one of her past business collaborators'. A Canadian comedian and conservative influencer, @bruce_barrett, also shared AmyTheProject’s picture with others wearing a similar Halloween costume and wrote:

“Liberals are mocking the death of Charlie Kirk on Halloween. 🎃”

Previously, Jack Posobiec, an alt-right political activist associated with TPUSA, also urged his followers to document the leftists mocking Kirk:

“There’s going to be tons of leftists who dress up like Charlie Kirk this Halloween

Document every one you find”

However, an X influencer, @TheRocketRalph, quoted Posobiec and claimed that conservatives mocked George Floyd, who died in 2020 while being arrested by a police officer, Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was later found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.