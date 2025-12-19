"They're still doing the WWE entrances" - Internet criticizes TPUSA for introducing Erika Kirk at AmFest 2025 with an old video of Charlie Kirk

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book "Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life" on "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk was present at the AmFest 2025 conference that kicked off on December 18, 2025. Her introduction happened with playing an old video of Charlie Kirk welcoming her on stage. Shortly after, several photos of them popped up in the background with light works, while Erik came on stage.

The entry garnered questions amongst netizens on social media platforms like X. Many compared her entry on stage with WWE entries. A user tweeted,

"Lmao they're still doing the WWE entrances."

"WWF/WWE looks a lot different from when I was a 12 year old," joked a netizen.

"I thought I was watching a clip from WWE," wrote a user.

A lot of other netizens shared their reactions to Erika's entry. One user even highlighted that these entries were "overdone." The X user tweeted,

"Running back the fireworks again. Did nobody get the hint they were overplayed last time?"

"I'm waiting for the director to yell cut and a film crew pops out to confirm this was all a mocumentary the entire time," added a tweet.

"So is this actually a festival this time or another funeral? 🤣" tweeted another netizen.

The AmFest, which started on Thursday, will continue till December 21 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona.

Erika Kirk was previously criticized for her entry at Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Arizona

This was not the first time that Erika Kirk faced scrutiny for her entry at an event. A similar situation took place at Charlie Kirk's memorial service in September 2025 in Arizona. Many trolled Erika for having a flashy entry with music and pyrotechnics at her husband's memorial service.

At the time, many netizens shared their opinions and claimed that the entry looked like something from a WWE event. Netizens went about bashing Erika and found the entire situation "strange." The massive backlash even led Andrew Colvet to react and offer an explanation.

Colvet took to X and highlighted that they had a different way of grieving the loss of a loved one. In the tweet, Andrew Colvet wrote,

"Because our staff loves the effect. They see it as one of our event signatures. And most importantly, Charlie loved it. We do not grieve the way the world grieves. We refuse to let the evil that killed Charlie rob us of our joy in remembering his incredible life and legacy."

While many understood his perspective, others did not seem very convinced by his explanation. As of now, no official statement has been issued on behalf of TPUSA spokesperson Erika Kirk on the criticism of her latest entry at the event on Thursday. Meanwhile, people have shared excitement with the lineup of speakers who are set to be a part of AmFest 2025.

Some of the prominent speakers at the event are JD Vance, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald Trump Jr., Anna Paulina Luna, Sean Duffy, Roger Stone, Ben Shapiro, and Jesse Watters, to name a few.