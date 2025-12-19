Pop-Tarts launches exclusive Tailgate Pack featuring six bowl mascot flavors

bowl signage is displayed for the Pop-Tarts Bowl game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pop-Tarts has unveiled a limited-edition Tailgate Pack tied to the upcoming Pop-Tarts Bowl, expanding its presence in college football’s bowl season with a collection inspired by the event’s well-known mascots. The release arrives as interest builds around bowl games, which continue to draw attention even after the Christmas holiday.

Head over to our Instagram page for your chance to win one of these Tailgate Packs!



➡️ https://t.co/1pXYDveAwW pic.twitter.com/s3Rg9yIcRg — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 18, 2025

College football bowl games now dominate late December TV schedules, with daily matches and unique themes. The Pop-Tarts Bowl has grown in popularity because of its clever use of branded characters. The event went viral in 2023 when Pop-Tarts introduced what many called the first edible mascot.

This character stepped into a big toaster and came out as a toasted pastry, creating a buzz on social media. In 2024, the idea grew bigger with three characters showing up in the game. At the end, people chose one to eat. As the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl draws near, the brand keeps building on this success by getting fans involved before the game starts.

Pop-Tarts tailgate pack brings six bowl mascot flavors to fans

Pop-Tarts has come out with a Tailgate Pack that showcases six toaster pastry flavors linked to the bowl's mascots, split between Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls. Pop-Tarts says Team Sprinkles has Protein Slammin' Strawberry, Frosted Cherry, and Frosted Cookies & Crème. Team Swirls brings Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Frosted Wild Berry, and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae to the table.

The Tailgate Pack holds one box of each flavor, all bundled in a special collector's box. You won't find the Tailgate Pack in stores like regular Pop-Tarts products. Instead, Pop-Tarts plans to give away 100 boxes through a limited Instagram contest. Fans can try their luck on the brand's official Instagram account, with the entry period ending on Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. EST.

If you don't get your hands on a Tailgate Pack, don't worry. You can buy all six flavors at grocery stores across the country. This means fans can put together their own collection at home while they watch the Pop-Tarts Bowl or other games after the regular season.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl keeps making a splash during bowl season. It mixes college football with hands-on branding, stories driven by mascots, and special product releases that come out for a short time. All of this aims to get fans excited about more than just the game itself.