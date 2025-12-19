"I'm in limbo right now": Caleb McLaughlin opens up about moving on from Stranger Things after the final season

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Caleb McLaughlin attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays the role of Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things, recently spoke about coming to terms with the fact that the show is finally coming to an end. According to reports, McLaughlin, during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, opened up about his emotions surrounding the ending of the fifth and final season of the popular Netflix series and said:

"I'm in limbo right now."

Caleb McLaughlin rose to widespread fame in 2016 with his role in Stanger Things, whose second part of the ongoing season is set to premiere next week on December 25.

The second part shall be followed by a third and final part, set to premiere on New Year's Eve.

More from Caleb McLaughlin's interview, as he talks about the possible ending of the fifth season of Stranger Things

Caleb McLaughlin was most recently seen attending a red carpet celebration event at The Paley Museum in New York, on Thursday, December 18, alongside Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Maya Hawle, Natalie Dyer, Joe Keery and the Duffer Brothers.

According to reports, during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Caleb McLaughlin explained how proud he is of himself for his journey through five seasons of the show, while teasing the possible ending of his character in the show. He said:

"Yeah you know people always ask me that. I am happy with the experience because of the story. Like I auditioned for the role. It is not about me, It's not about 'oh what Luke is going to do.' The Duffer Brothers created this amazing story that a lot of people can relate to and how it ended. I don't want people to think I don't like Lucas' story or whatever. I do because the story is so good...I can't wait for everybody to finish watching rest of the series."

In another recent interview with Square Mile Magazine, published on November 26, Caleb McLaughlin opened up his how he first became interested in pursuing a career in the arts and also spoke about a future role he hopes to play one day. He said:

"I was in love with performing arts as a kid. I was always dancing when I was younger. My parents took me to see The Lion King, and I told them I wanted to dance on stage. They always followed my lead, and paid attention to what I showed passion for."

He further added:

"I’d love to be a superhero. Miles Morales or Static Shock who’s a DC comic. I love Peter Parker. I grew up watching Spider-Man from when I was very little. It was the first super hero I ever fell in love with. My next movie that’s coming out is called GOAT. Sony is animating it. Stephen Curry is producing it."

Caleb McLaughlin further added during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the cast now almost feels like his own extended family after having spent so many years shooting together.