Why are Buddhist monks walking DC? Walk for peace pilgrimage explained

A large group of Buddhist monks who had embarked on a 2300-mile walk back on October 26, with the aim of reaching Washington D.C., was recently reported to have reached Alabama. According to Distractify, this initiative is part of the "Walk For Peace" pilgrimage, undertaken to help "awaken the peace that already lives within each of us."

According to CBS 42, the group of Buddhist monks arrived in Alabama earlier this week on Monday, December 15, and stayed at the Holiness Tabernacle Church in Cuba, Alabama. The group is set to meet members of the public on Friday, December, 19, in the afternoon at around 1:30 P.M, local time as they walk from the Historic Riverfront Park in Selma to another iconic location, the Civil Rights Museum in Montgomery.

More about the Walk For Peace pilgrimage, as Buddhist monks are seen walking to Washington, D.C. in the initiative for peace

The Buddhist monks taking part in this journey, which is expected to last around 120 days, concluding on February, 13, 2026, began their walk from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Temple in East Fort Worth, Texas. According to Distractify, the journey will take the group across 10 US states and has been undertaken in an effort "to bring blessings to countless lives in a world filled with uncertainty and restlessness."

In the press conference held back in October, Rev, Nguyen, the Vice President of the Fort Worth Temple, released a statement where he spoke on the "Walk For Peace" and its purpose. He said:

"As that nation faces challenges of division, mental health crises, and conflict both at home and abroad, this pilgrimage offers a simple yet profound message. It's important to remember peace begins in your heart and spreads outward to your friends, family, and community."

He further added:

“Let us walk not with hurry, but with awareness. Let us walk with open hearts, with respect for every life, every path, every faith. May every footprint we leave behind bloom into flowers of peace, so that wherever these steps have touched the earth, there remains a quiet fragrance of loving kindness.”

The months-long journey involving the monks will include them practicing mindfulness and putting in an effort in propagating peace. Aloka, the furry protector of the Buddhist monks, has also been spotted traveling alongside the large group.

This long journey through the winter months has faced some challenges, the most significant occuring on November 19, when two monks traveling as part of the group were injured. The incident took place in Dayton, Texas when a pick-up truck crashed into the escort vehicle being used by the Buddhist monks. One of the Buddhist monks, Bhante Dam Phommasan, suffered severe injuries and underwent surgery earlier this month on December 3, which resulted in the amputation of his leg.

According to News Nation, after the monks on the "Walk For Peace" reach Washington D.C., they are expected to deliver a message of peace and hope to the crowd of people that will have gathered there.