Who is Blake Neff? Charlie Kirk Show producer deletes post about Vail teachers' controversial Halloween costumes

Blake Neff, The Charlie Kirk Show producer, retracted from his criticism of Arizona teachers after Vail School District provides clarification (Image via YouTube/Charlie Kirk)

Blake Neff was among the prominent figures who recently criticized the Arizona teachers, accusing them of mocking Charlie Kirk with their Halloween costumes.

Later, Vail School District superintendent John Carruth issued a clarification, stating the outfits were wrongly linked to the late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder’s death. Neff, who previously tweeted and retweeted posts against the teachers, deleted them and acknowledged the potential misunderstanding. He tweeted:

“I’ve chosen to delete my posts/RTs yesterday about the math teachers with the blood soaked shirts.”

I’ve chosen to delete my posts/RTs yesterday about the math teachers with the blood soaked shirts.



The visual of the shirts was so incredibly evocative of recent events that I found it totally implausible they didn’t know what they were doing, but especially with evidence… — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) November 2, 2025

In a post on Sunday, November 2, Neff explained:

“The visual of the shirts was so incredibly evocative of recent events that I found it totally implausible they didn’t know what they were doing, but especially with evidence they’ve worn them before I realize that is at best a very unprovable assertion about people’s inner mental state.”

He concluded:

“And of course, as someone extremely close to those events I must recognize I’m far more primed to see references to them than others are.”

For those unaware, Blake Neff is a producer of The Charlie Kirk Show and has frequently appeared on the podcast, especially in recent months. He is also a Dartmouth College alumnus and a former contributor to the institution’s independent newspaper, The Review. Neff also worked as a writer on Tucker Carlson Tonight from 2017 until his removal in 2020.

Fox News terminated Blake Neff over his anonymous, problematic comments

In July of 2020, he resigned as the head writer of Tucker Carlson Tonight in the wake of his racist, misogynistic, and homophobic remarks. The surfaced comments were linked to a pseudonym used by Neff on an online forum, AutoAdmit.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace condemned their employee’s remarks. A memo from both read (via CNN Business):

“Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force.”

Later, Blake Neff became a producer for Salem Media Group’s The Charlie Kirk Show.

Blake Neff called for the termination of the Arizona teachers before deleting his tweet

Many on social media accused educators from Vail School District’s Cienega High of mocking the death of the late TPUSA founder. Viral pictures of a group of math teachers showed them wearing white T-shirts with fake bloodstains and a “Problem Solved” slogan.

TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet alleged that the Halloween costumes made fun of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. School District Superintendent John Carruth stated that the outfits were not related to Kirk’s death and instead were in reference to “solving math problems.”

Furthermore, he confirmed that the teachers wore the costumes last year and reused them this year. Blake Neff quoted the statement and called for the teachers’ firing:

“The fact that they are willing to tell a lie this egregious and this ridiculous makes it even more important that they be fired.”

Later, Neff deleted the post and confirmed the same in another tweet. He also retweeted Andrew Kolvet’s acknowledgment of the controversy that the teachers wore the same costumes last year.