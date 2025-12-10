Who is Blake Neff? Tucker Carlson former writer dragged into Candace Owens’ claim about Charlie Kirk security Brian Harpole

Blake Neff with Charlie Kirk at Gyeongbokgung Palace in South Korea (Image via X/@@BlakeSNeff)

Conservative commentator Candace Owens’ most recent podcast episode made a mention of Blake Neff in relation to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on September 10.

During the podcast, Owens made multiple claims related to the killing of Kirk, in which she shared theories that implicated members of the Turning Point USA organization itself.

Blake Neff is currently a producer on the podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show. Previously, Neff, who is a graduate of Dartmouth College, was one of the most prominent writers for the Tucker Carlson Tonight show, which aired on Fox News.

He worked as a writer for the show for a period of four years, as per CNN. The news outlet noted that he worked as a reporter at The Daily Caller, a news platform founded by Carlson.

Neff was asked to resign from the Tucker Carlson Tonight show after CNN published an article which delved into his racist, misogynistic and homophobic posts on a forum where he frequently posted while hiding his real identity.

After it was confirmed that Neff was the person behind controversial comments on the forum, Carlson and Fox News condemned Neff’s comments, as per The Washington Post.

Eventually, CNN reported that a Fox News spokesperson confirmed that Neff had resigned from the network.

TW: Incredibly racist language



This is Blake Neff, the head writer for @TuckerCarlson's show who was forced to resign today after years of posting vile racist comments under a pseudonym "CharlesXII" (a nod to a celibate king of Sweden) and cyber-stalking women. pic.twitter.com/tEgLwVeJCN — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 11, 2020

What did Candace Owens claim about Blake Neff?

During her podcast, Candace Owens claimed that she received a tip from Harry Meyers, who she said worked in the military at one point.

Harry, who has now changed his name, according to Owens, visited a military base in Arizona, where he saw Charlie Kirk’s security provider, Brian Harpole, attending a military meeting a few days before Kirk’s assassination.

Owens, in the podcast recounted the incident when Harry, who was checking into a military hotel, viewed an extensive number of lieutenant colonels who were, according to him, attending a meeting. Describing the scene and what Harry reported to her, Owens said,

“He happens to walk in at the exact time that they are concluding a meeting and he is kind of even more impressed because he sees about 12 lieutenant colonels. He tells me, ‘you do not see that many people that many E4s, E5s, E6s,’ please military guys forgive me for me not knowing what the proper vernacular, but he just goes, ‘what's going on?’ He's like, ‘You don't see this unless you're at the Pentagon or you're at the White House. You just don't see this many high up the food chain, Lieutenant Colonels.’”

He eventually identified Brian Harpole as the man accompanying another person who was the “center of the action” at the time.

Owens, who has offered many conspiracy theories about links between the U.S. military and Kirk’s assassination, seemed to present the incident as another connection.

As per Owens, her source then underwent a gruelling 7 hour interrogation due to what she described as his suspicious presence at the location during the high level military meeting.

The source, who was at the location for an unrelated purpose, then told Owens that he was also interrogated by a man named Captain Neff.

Owens then pointed to Kirk’s show’s producer, Blake Neff, who she said has military connections, and suggested that the interrogation by Captain Neff was significant with respect to a possible connection between Turning Point USA, the military, and Kirk’s assassination.

Blake Neff was in fact related to the military. According to Task & Purpose, Neff frequently worked as a “wargaming subject matter expert” with the Marine Corps War College, but was removed from the College’s list of experts after his controversial posts surfaced.

Previously, Neff had provided a rebuttal to all of Owens' prior allegations against TPUSA members. He and Owens even responded to each other on X.

Owens said that she could not attend a livestream to discuss the allegations, and her offer of a virtual appearance was denied by Neff.

Yesterday, we made it clear that we would be scheduling a formal response to the allegations and accusations you have made. We've decided that response will be delivered during a livestream on December 15th.



Thank you for your response letting us know you will not be joining the… https://t.co/mnhvqcqRFH — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) December 4, 2025

Meanwhile, all of Owens’ claims are unverified at the time of writing.