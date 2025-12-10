“Once a Tiger, always a Tiger”: Mount Pleasant ISD pay tribute to “exceptionally smart” gifted seventh grade student after sudden passing

A representational image of students in a class (Image via Unsplash/Kenny Eliason)

The Mount Pleasant ISD is paying a heartfelt tribute to Ava Claire Hageman, one of its young, 13-year-old students who passed away on December 7. Hageman was a seventh grader at the school.

In a profound post on social media, the school remembered Hageman, and while announcing her death, stated:

“It is with deep sadness that MPISD shares the loss of one of our students, Ava Claire Hageman. A celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant. We ask our MP community to continue to lift up this family and her loved ones during this especially difficult time. To her family, many of whom are MPISD alumni...we are devastated alongside you and we cherish the time we had with her…Once a Tiger, always a Tiger…”

The Mount Pleasant ISD also shared an obituary of Ava Claire Hageman

An obituary for the young Ava Claire Hageman was also shared by the Mount Pleasant ISD on their Facebook post. The obituary mourned the untimely passing of Hageman and stated,

“With profound sorrow and abiding hope in Christ, our family announces the passing of our beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, and cousin, who went home to be with Jesus on December 7, 2025. Born on June 4, 2012, in Dallas, Texas, she was a bright and especially beautiful 13-year-old seventh grader whose joyful spirit and tender heart blessed all who knew her.”

The obituary, which also posted on a funeral home’s website, noted how much Hageman loved the outdoors and recounted the activities she participated in throughout her life. The obituary added,

“She loved God’s creation, especially being outdoors creating and exploring. She was particularly gifted at fishing, golfing, and really loved running cross country, playing softball, and playing basketball. Wonder came naturally to her. She was exceptionally smart and had a special gift with children, always patient, playful, and welcoming. She was the life of the party…”

In September, Hageman participated in a cross-country meet where she ranked 39 out of 154, according to a post shared by her mother, Jennifer McCauley Hageman, in happier times.

A service to honor Hageman will take place on December 11 in Mt. Pleasant. The obituary provided details of the event and stated:

“A service celebrating her life and commending her to the care of the Lord will be held on Thursday, December 11th at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Pallbearers will be Larry Bible, Jason Bell, Johnny Discher, Connor Tinkham, Carson Bell, and Dylan Brittain.”

Hageman’s family also stated in their obituary that they would like mourners to contribute to the renewal of a park and building of a community pool in remembrance of Hageman. They stated,

“In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the fund at Pilgrims Bank, established to renew Dellwood Park and build a community pool in Ava Claire’s honor, a place where joy and community can flourish in her memory.”

Ava Claire Hageman’s family operates a realty company in Texas called Hageman Realty Group. Her mother, Jennifer, is a realtor and team lead with the company. In addition to her mother, Hageman is survived by her father, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. As of the writing of this article, the cause of Hageman’s death has not been made public.