Prosecutors file rape and assault charges against rapper Clintnlord in Los Angeles case

Rapper Clintnlord (Image via X/@LADAOffice)

Los Angeles prosecutors have brought several serious charges against rapper Clinton Adams, better known as Clintnlord, over claims of sexual assault by two women. The LA County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, December 9, that the incident occurred last year in a remote area affected by the January wildfire.

Officials reported that the accusations involve separate encounters that took place during the summer, with incidents occurring between June and August. The investigation started when two women reported assaults, prompting prosecutors to examine evidence and press charges. District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman spoke about the allegations,

“These allegations describe predatory attacks carried out in an area still affected by the aftermath of the January wildfires. Taking advantage of a historic disaster and causing severe harm to two women is despicable. These women showed courage by coming forward to report their assaults. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.”

Felony charges have been filed against social media influencer and hip-hop artist Clinton Adams, known online as “Clintnlord,” for allegedly sexually assaulting two women he lured to a vacant area impacted by January wildfires. pic.twitter.com/EpnZEDafCF — Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (@LADAOffice) December 10, 2025

Clintnlord faces multiple felony charges as Los Angeles investigation continues

The district attorney's office confirmed that Clintnlord faces four felony charges, including three counts of forcible rape and one count of assault with the intent to commit rape.

The office noted in its statement that the accusations involve more than one victim. Prosecutors assigned to the sex crimes division are handling the case as the investigation continues.

Law enforcement officials have also shared information regarding the circumstances of the arrest. In a statement cited by the Los Angeles Times, Detective Brent Hopkins of the LAPD said,

“He was homeless when we arrested him. The homeowners did not give him permission to be in their home. We think there may be more victims out there.”

Authorities have encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact investigators.

Clintnlord does not give any public response to the charges. The last time he was on social media was in October, and he has not been active on social media ever since the claims began. He is currently in custody on a $1.48 million bail.

It has set a court date for January next year. As the case progresses, prosecutors continue to collect evidence and review statements. The rapper had not been convicted of any offense yet, and the investigation was still in progress.