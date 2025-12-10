Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect Tyler Robinson's parents have reportedly been making virtual visits with their son after turning him in

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: Charlie Kirk, Founder and Exec. Dir. of Turning Point USA, speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It has now been over two months of Charlie Kirk's prime murder suspect, Tyler Robinson, being held in custody at the Utah County Jail. Earlier this week, Brian Entin from NewsNation reported that Robinson had been having some outside contact in his life behind bars.

Entin claims to have heard from sources that the 22-year-old's parents - who were reported to have turned him into custody two months ago - made visits to him.

"Now, I’ve confirmed through sources that his family has been having virtual visits with him in jail, with Tyler Robinson in jail."

ICYMI: this is how Tyler Robinson was turned in. Also his parents are now conducting virtual visits. https://t.co/6bsJj14cyZ pic.twitter.com/RnRod9bIpd — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 9, 2025

Entin also noted that while Tyler's parents primarily spoke to him on virtual video calls. They didn't come to the prison facility "very much," and even when they did, the communication took place from behind glass.

The news commentator also spoke about the story behind how he landed in prison. Citing the court documents, Entin said:

"Robinson’s father reported that when his wife showed him the surveillance image of the suspected shooter in the news, he agreed it looked like their son. The suspect’s father also believed the rifle police suspected the shooter used matched a rifle that was given to his son as a gift."

His parents then invited Tyler home, where her confessed to the shooting, adding that he "could not go to jail and just wanted to end it".

When Robinson was asked for the reason behind shooting Kirk, the Utah native accused him of spreading "too much hate".

Ultimately, his parents convinced him to talk to a family friend who was also a deputy sheriff, who eventually pushed Tyler to turn himself in.

Charlie Kirk's final book, released posthumously, is an immediate hit

.@MrsErikaKirk says she hasn’t finished reading Charlie’s last book, “Stop in the Name of God,” because once she does, his words to her and to the world will be over.



Amazing that he gave the world this final gift, but awful that there has to be a final word so soon.



I watched… pic.twitter.com/6xy2fCQGw5 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) December 9, 2025

As Charlie Kirk's suspected murderer continues to stay behind bars, the conservative podcaster's final book saw the light of day earlier this week, on Tuesday, December 9.

The book - titled Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life - was the last book Kirk had finished before he was assassinated.

The foreword of Kirk's book was written by his widow, Erika Kirk, who called it "one of Charlie's most enduring gifts to the world". A portion of the foreward wrote:

"I knew Charlie so deeply, in a way no one else could. That is why I can say with certainty: these pages are not theory for him, they are testimony. The words you hold in your hand were the convictions he lived that were written on his heart."

At a memorial service held for Charlie Kirk back in September, Erika Kirk said that she forgave the murderer of her husband "because it's what Christ did".

