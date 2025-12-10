What did RaKai say about QTCinderella? Streamer's mother chides him over crude remarks while Twitch extends his ban

RaKai revealed earlier this month that he has been banned from Twitch (Image via Getty)

RaKai is trending once again after another video started trending. It featured the popular streamer speaking to his mother on a call, who asked him to return home.

The news arrives after the online personality criticized QTCinderella for her joke referring to a video where RaKai was spotted giving flowers to a woman, reportedly without paying for them. QTCinderella questioned him about the “coolest thing” he had ever stolen over the years.

On Monday, December 8, RaKai, also known as Quvonn Rakai Linder, responded to QTCinderella in a live-streaming session, where he opened up on how he would have responded to the latter. RaKai said:

“I was gonna say, ‘Listen, bi**h. What’s the coolest di** you’ve ever sucked?’… I was gonna say that sh*t to her face, in front of everybody.”

The video of RaKai speaking to his mother went viral on December 9, 2025. RaKai was spotted walking inside a room, with the camera focusing on the phone screen. RaKai's mother was heard questioning if he had lost his mind while addressing the way he reacted to QTCinderella.

RaKai was seemingly trying to respond to his mother, who intervened and told him:

“That is not how to carry yourself. That is not how you talk to a woman, first of all. I raised you way better than that. So guess what? Your a** is coming home, since you think you’re grown. I’m booking your flight tomorrow.”

As of this writing, RaKai has not shared any other update about meeting his mother or having a conversation with her. However, RaKai posted the same video through his Instagram Story, saying that it was “over.”

RaKai seeks an answer from Twitch CEO related to his ban on the platform

Earlier this month, the Syracuse, New York native revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he was banned from Twitch. He shared the photo of his computer screen, which mentioned illegal activities as the reason behind the ban. The snap revealed that the ban would be lifted in December 2027.

The streaming platform did not reveal the incident that led to their decision. However, RaKai was spotted in a live video before the ban, where he gave a bouquet to a woman without paying for it inside Walmart, as per Complex.

RaKai had the opportunity to meet the platform’s CEO, Dan Clancy, at the Streamer Awards last week. RaKai immediately questioned Clancy about the ban, following which the latter claimed that he had no information about it, as he was not the one who made the decision.

“You know why you were banned. Oh, you do. Your SPM told you why you were banned,” Clancy added.

Clancy also told RaKai that he did not need to ask him about the ban, since the platform had already addressed it to him. Clancy even informed him that he does not handle anyone’s ban and the entire process is taken care of by a team, which also lifts the ban at the right time.

Meanwhile, Twitch had initially responded to the ban shortly after RaKai's post went viral. The platform claimed at the time that the suspension period appeared wrong due to a visual bug, and their team was working to resolve it.