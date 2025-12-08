Who won ‘Breakout Streamer of the Year’ at the Streamer Awards? India Love apologizes for saying RaKai and DDG deserved it more

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rapper DDG speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On the evening of Saturday, December 6, the 2025 Streamer Awards was hosted at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theatre, with QTCinderella and Maya Higa as its hostesses.

Out of the 37 awards granted to streamers that evening, the Breakout Streamer of the Year went to FaZe Adapt. Besides Adapt, the other four contenders for the award were Vanillamace, Wendolynortizz, RaKai, and DDG, who India Love is very close to.

After the award was announced, India Love took to the stage to claim that DDG and RaKai deserved it more than Adapt. Love was booed off stage for interrupting the event.

Later realizing that her behavior hadn't been appropriate, India Love shared an emotional apologetic message on her livestream session, saying:

"I wanna apologize to QT. First of all, I appreciate that you invited me, and there's no excuse for my behavior. It was very distasteful... unnecessary. It was my initial emotional response, and I had no business being on that stage."

India Love also mentioned Twitch's CEO in her apology, continuing:

"I have to stop disappointing myself by repeating a cycle that's obviously not good for me. I watched something that says your mistakes can either be a coffin or a classroom. It could either teach you, or they can be the thing that takes you under and k-lls you... I’m a work in progress every day."

India Love's interruption was somewhat similar to what Kanye West did to Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs in 2009, and ended up becoming the highlight of the event.

​ Kai Cenat bagged four awards at the Streamer Awards

While India Love's frustration might have stemmed from DDG not winning any awards at the 2025 Streamer Awards, Kai Cenat had a winning streak at the event.

The comedic streamer took home four awards on Saturday night, including Best Streamed Collab (for his collab with LeBron James), Best Marathon Stream (for Mafiathon 3), Best Streamed Event (for "Streamer University"), and Best Just Chatting Streamer.

Here's a list of other winners of the night: