Ilhan Omar says she will "be here probably longer than Trump" when Laura Loomer's reporter asks her if she has “begun packing" her bags for Somalia

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a mark up meeting with the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill on May 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of the Budget Committee met to consider House Republicans’ reconciliation bill, which includes U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tax and spending cuts. The bill faced bipartisan opposition, with five Republican members of the House Budget Committee voting against it and supporting a motion for the committee to recess for the weekend. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Deecember 3, Laura Loomer posted a video where her reporter questioned the Minnesota rep., Ilhan Omar, if she has "begun packing" her bags to return to her homeland, Somalia. She replied:

"I'm not going anywhere. Don't waste your energy on me. I will be here probably longer than Trump... He's an old man losing his mind. I don't know why he's obsessed with me. I hope he gets help."

Jihadi Congresswoman Ilhan Omar @IlhanMN became belligerent, saying, “I’ll be around longer than Trump,” “Trump is deranged,” and “I am not going anywhere,” after @loomerunleashed @thecharlesdowns asked her today if President Trump was right when he said she married her brother. https://t.co/JTvW4DguDI pic.twitter.com/aCLUaz5vtZ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 2, 2025

In the caption of the video, Loomer calle Omar a "jihadi". The exchange, which has received more than 1 million views on X, comes after President Trump targeted the Somali community in a recent cabinet meeting.

Mentioning that he didn't want any Somali immigrants - without specifying "legal" or "illegal" - in the US, the President added:

"They contribute nothing. I don't want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason. Your country stinks and we don't want them in our country."

Trump had also spoken against Somalis in a Truth Social post last week, in which he vowed to send them "back to where they came from". Elsewhere in the post, he also called Minnesota "a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity" in the US. For the unversed, the state is home to the largest Somali community in the country, including Ilhan Omar.

The President didn't hold back from name-dropping Ilhan Omar either, saying:

"We can go one way or the other, and we're going to go the wrong way, if we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. She's garbage. Her friends are garbage."

He went on to add:

"These aren't people that work. These aren't people that say, 'Let's go, c'mon. Let's make this place great.' These are people that do nothing but complain."

This isn't the first time Trump has criticized Omar. His disdain for the Democratic congresswoman is no secret. However, his refreshed insults aimed at her have started coming after an Afghan-native shot two National Guard members in Washington D.C. last week.

​ Trump's comments against the Somalis were called out by the Minneapolis Mayor

​While President Trump has made his stance about the Somalis immigrants, as well as Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, clear, not everyone in the government shares his opinion.

Jacob Frey, the Mayor of Minneapolis, opposed his message by calling it "wrong". Frey acknowledged the role the Somali community played in Minneapolis, saying:

"They have started businesses and created jobs. They have added to the cultural fabric of what Minneapolis is. To again, villainize an entire group is ridiculous under any circumstances."

He added:

"The way that Donald Trump is consistent in doing it, I think calls into question major constitutional violations. And it certainly violates the moral fabric of what we stand by in this country as Americans."

For the unversed, Ilhan Omar emigrated to the US from Somalia in 1995 when she was a child. Her family had secured asylum in New York back then, after which they moved to Arlington in Virginia before finally settling in Minneapolis.