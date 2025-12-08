Noah Brown GoFundMe raises over $2000 as Alaskan Bush People star pleads for donations to “keep his rights as a father”

Noah Brown with his sons, Eli and Adam (Image via Instagram/@noah_dc_brown)

Noah Brown, of Alaskan Bush People fame, is asking for help from fans and well-wishers to help fund a lawyer during his divorce from his former partner, Rhain Brown. Brown took to his social media to announce that he has launched a GoFundMe campaign to get a lawyer to ensure that he does not lose access to his sons, Eli and Adam, during the divorce.

In a note attached to the GoFundMe fundraiser, Brown stated that he is collecting up to $3,000 so that he is able to fight to maintain a position in his sons’ lives. The campaign, which is titled, “Help a Dad fight to keep his rights as a Father,” states,

“My name is Noah Brown and I'm going through a divorce, and as a dad, it's a tough road ahead. My sons, Eli and Adam, are my world, and I'm doing everything I can to ensure they're okay. This is a battle no one should ever have to face, but it's here, and I’m facing it head-on. There have been many challenges in this process, but none compare to the fear of losing my place in my sons’ lives. They are everything to me, and I am ready to do whatever it takes to protect my rights as their dad, including humbling myself and asking others for help.”

While asking for donations to help with legal expenses, Brown also added,

“Your support—through donations or simply sharing this page—will directly help me fight for fair treatment and preserve the most important part of my life: being a present and involved dad to both my boys, because nothing is more important to me then my Sons Eli and Adam, not my pride, my dignity, or even my honor. Thank you for helping me during a very difficult and crucial time and God bless”

At the time of the writing of this article, Brown’s GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $2,000.

About Noah Brown’s divorce

Noah Brown, who is most well-known for appearing on multiple seasons of the Discovery Channel reality show, Alaskan Bush People, married Rhain Alisha, who later changed her name to Rhain Brown, in 2018, as per Screen Rant. The couple’s marriage was not well-received by some members of Brown’s family, such as his sister Bird and his mother Ami, as per the news outlet.

Eventually, Brown and his former wife moved to Colorado by 2019. However, after being married for six years, the couple decided to separate. According to Reality Tea, the former couple announced their separation in early 2025 through social media.

In a video posted to social media, Brown said,

“We just wanted you to hear this from us instead of from somewhere else. Rhain and I have decided it is in our best interests to separate. We are going to take a break for a while, and we are no longer together. I was asked to move out a bit ago, and I am now living in our guest cabin.”

At the time, Brown noted that he was able to see his son, and continued,

“I still get to see Eli and Adam. I get them on the weekends and I can stop by if I message first, to be able to make sure it’s okay if I see them and everything.”

In a video that Brown shared back in November, he stated that while his rent and living expenses were covered, he did not have access to his savings.