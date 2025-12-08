Who is Mark Driscoll? All about the evangelical pastor who called Candace Owens a "sorceress" defended by "witches" online

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 03: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on May 03, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on May 03, 2022. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

With all the conspiracy theories Candace Owens has advocated this year, the podcaster has certainly earned the ire of many, one of them being Pastor Mark Driscoll. On Sunday, December 7, Pastor Driscoll tagged Owens in his tweet, calling her "the spiritual equivalent of a queen bee".

Then claiming that the swarm of her loyal listeners would always defend her, the pastor added:

"The witches will defend the sorceress at all costs."

We really can’t get through one Sunday… 😩 https://t.co/DofFOJX3Pm — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 8, 2025

Candace Owens was quick to retweet Driscoll, appearing exasperated at not having a single peaceful Sunday.

Mark Driscoll is the senior pastor at the Trinity Church is Scottsdale, Arizona. After school, Driscoll went to college in Portland, Oregon, where he received a master's degree in exegetical theology from Western Seminary. He has taught Bible verse-by-verse for many years after completing his education.

Per the Church's official website, Driscoll started the Scottsdale church as a family ministry in Arizona alongside his wife, Grace Driscoll. The couple tied the knot in 1993, and started doing vocational ministry together after that. They share five children, the oldest among which is Ashley.

Ashley, Grace, and Mark also started a directory called RealFaith Ministries, which contains a vast library of Bible teaching for men, women, parents, couples, pastors, leaders, and more.

Pastor Mark Driscoll is also a well-versed author, having published various books like Vintage Jesus, Doctrine, Spirit-Filled Jesus, and more. He has also co-authored multiple books with his wife, including Win Your War, Real Marriage, and Real Romance. One of his books - Pray Like Jesus - has been co-written with his daughter, Ashley.

​ Kash Patel doesn't agree with Candace Owens' claim of TPUSA being involved in Charlie Kirk's murder

Do you believe or have any credible information that anyone within TPUSA was somehow involved with Charlie Kirk’s Assassination?



Kash: Zero..https://t.co/vMF5RQi1Aa https://t.co/qemjXhTIpd pic.twitter.com/hmLGLmPsmX — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) December 6, 2025

Candace Owens has also been making headlines over her recent claim that the leadership at TPUSA was involved in Charlie Kirk's assassination. The podcaster even wrote about providing evidence and citing names to support her claims soon.

However, regardless of her theories, Owens' claim hasn't been backed by Kash Patel. The FBI director was interviewed by Megyn Kelly last week, where she asked if Kash had any credible reason to believe that TPUSA was involed in Kirk's murder. Patel had a one-word response to the question:

"Zero"

Kelly also brought up another claim of Owens - comparatively an older one - about the foreign government having a hand in the assassination plot.

Kash Patel didn't dismiss it immediately, mentioning that they were still investigating the murder and were yet to come across any credible information regarding the involvedment of foreign governments.

Charlie Kirk passed away nearly three months ago (on September 10) after being shot while conducting a Q&A session at the Utah Valley University.​