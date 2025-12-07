“Says the dude that called a woman a baboon”: George Santos hypocrisy called out as ex-congressman slams “vile rhetoric toward Erika Kirk”

WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Former U.S. Rep. George Santos arrives for a court hearing at U.S. District Court Eastern District of New York Long Island Courthouse on August 19, 2024 in West Islip, New York. Santos is expected to plead guilty to federal charges relating to fraudulent activity in his 2022 House campaign just weeks before his federal trial began. Santos was expelled from Congress in 2023 becoming the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Former Republican congressman George Santos denounced the rampant rumor-peddling against Erika Kirk. The convicted felon, whose sentence President Trump commuted in October, addressed the “vile rhetoric” on X. Santos tweeted:

“It’s reprehensible the vile rhetoric towards Erika Kirk.”

George hinted at disengaging from the conversation about Charlie Kirk’s widow, as he continued:

“We live in such revolting times that I might just disengage, I can’t explain how bad this whole conversation had gotten… it’s now subterranean and I refuse to acquiesce.”

A user, @OleBeeM, criticized the ex-politician by calling out his double standards. The netizen posted a November 28 tweet from George Santos, in which he seemingly likened Queen of the United Kingdom Camilla Parker Bowles to a baboon. @OleBeeM called out George Santos:

“Says the dude that called a woman a ‘baboon.’”

In his November 28 post, George Santos called Queen Camilla “unworthy of the British monarchy,” while hailing the late Princess Diana. He wrote:

“Random take… Camila Parker Bowles is unworthy of the British monarchy. It’s like watching a baboon in a dress at tea time. Long live the memory of the Peoples Princess of Wales Diana Spencer.”

The original tweet had met with mixed reactions, with many making hateful remarks towards George Santos, while others agreed with his criticism of Queen Camilla. @OleBeeM’s tweet highlighted Santos’ hypocrisy over his contrasting X posts, which referenced different women.

Read on to learn how others reacted to the tweet about the current Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO.

Netizens react after George Santos tweets about the “vile rhetoric” targeting Erika Kirk

Santos, the former US representative for New York's 3rd congressional district, addressed the unpleasant narrative surrounding the TPUSA CEO on X. The former politician claimed that he “might just disengage” from such conversations.

“Disengage!?!? But, whatever will the rest of us do?,” a user wrote.

“Please disengage. For all of us,” another user said.

“So disengaged means posting about it lmao…. You’re a narcissist!,” one user criticized Santos.

“You are not an airplane no reason to tell us your about to depart,” another one called out Santos for announcing his disengagement.

A user suggested:

“Two options:

A. Disengage and go enjoy life on a paradise island.

B. Become way more aggressive in refuting the lies and madness that has occupied the minds of many.”

Another user lauded George Santos after he recently called out Milo Yiannopoulos:

“I just watched the podcast with you and Milo- I’m sorry George but you need to separate yourself from Milo! Him and Candy O are destroying (on purpose) the conversation!”

Many speculated that George Santos’ tweet was referencing either Candace Owens or Milo Yiannopoulos, but he didn’t name anyone. He recently appeared on TimCast, Tim Pool’s podcast, and spoke about Erika and Charlie Kirk.

Milo Yiannopoulos claims on TimCast that not only was Charlie Kirk about to divorce Erika, but that he was also gay. Absolutely shameful!



He also says Charlie hasn't been buried and could even still be alive.



Thank God @Georgesantos was there to call him out! pic.twitter.com/tk0aD4qaOr — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) December 6, 2025

Milo Yiannopoulos, who was the other guest, made an unfounded claim about the late TPUSA founder, claiming he was gay. Yiannopoulos also referenced Candace Owens to claim that Charlie Kirk was going to divorce his wife. Milo had said:

“I’m always a couple of days behind watching on the show because I’ve got, you know, got stuff going on, but, but, somebody tweeted today that Candace said that she believed that they were about to get a divorce. I think he was gay.”

Santos interrupted Yiannopoulos and remarked:

“You do know that I’ve criticized, like, I, this is, I’m sorry Tim. But like why would you even go there? Like, to say something like that.”

George Santos shared his disagreement with commenting on the Kirks’ relationship after Charlie’s death. Following Santos' opposition, Yiannopoulos continued talking about the late conservative political activist.