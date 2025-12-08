Cinnabon Somali Customer GoFundMe donations surge as community rallies around Farhia Ahmed following Crystal Terese viral racist tirade

A Cinnabon worker was filmed used the N-word during a dispute with the customers (Image via TikTok/@sab_dailypay)

A Somali woman, Farhia Ahmed, recently filmed a Wisconsin Cinnabon employee after she allegedly made problematic remarks towards her hijab. After initially remaining largely unnoticed, Ahmed’s GoFundMe fundraiser has garnered online traction and received hundreds of donations just a few days after the controversial incident.

The dispute reportedly began due to a food order and escalated into the bakery worker going on a racist tirade. In the viral video, the woman was heard using the N-word towards the Somali customer and her husband. The Cinnabon outlet fired the employee after the video went viral, while Ahmed’s cousin, Sabrina Osman, launched a GoFundMe campaign.

Osman also posted about the fundraiser on her TikTok account, @sab_dailypay. In the video, she also mentioned the GiveSendGo campaign for Crystal Terese, the fired Cinnabon worker. According to the clip, Farhia Ahmed’s campaign had received only $20, while Crystal’s fundraiser had already raised over $40,000.

A few hours after Osman’s video was published, the GoFundMe donations reportedly remained stuck under the $100 mark. After the incident went viral, more than 100 people donated to help Farhia Ahmed. As of this writing, the fundraiser has raised over $3,000, with a goal of $45,000. According to the campaign description, Sabrina Osman has claimed:

“My cousin is traumatized and is afraid to be outside now.... the racism is getting out of hand nowadays if there's any lawyers in Wisconsin that can help with this case please email me. We need to put a stop to this!”

The Crystal Terese GiveSendGo, on the other hand, has continued to raise money for the fired Cinnabon employee. It has received more than 3,300 donations and is inching closer to its goal.

GiveSendGo campaign nears $100,000 for the terminated Cinnabon worker

After the incident at the Wisconsin bakery went viral, the company fired its employee for using the N-word towards the Somali couple. Cinnabon’s official X handle said in an X post:

“We’ve seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior. The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.”

After the company’s decision was announced, Tom Hennessy, a popular X user, launched a GiveSendGo page to support Crystal Terese. The campaign description reads:

“Meet Crystal: hardworking White mom doing her job at Cinnabon. Two Somali customers decide to make her shift hell with intimidation.Instead of banning the offenders and backing their employee, Cinnabon fires Crystal to keep the nons happy.”

Hennessy asserted:

“We’re not letting this slide. Funds go to making sure Crystal lands on her feet after this betrayal. No White person should lose their job for refusing to be harassed by Somalians.”

The fundraiser successfully raised over $90,000, with many donors expressing their support for the fired bakery worker.