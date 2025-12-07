Why was India Love allegedly escorted out of the 2025 Streamer Awards? Drama explained

India Love (Image via Instagram / @indialove)

The Streamer Awards 2025, held on December 7 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, aimed to celebrate top creators across the digital space. However, an unexpected moment involving India Love drew significant attention online and quickly became one of the most discussed incidents from the event.

The scene changed right after FaZe Adapt won the Breakout Streamer of the Year award. While people clapped, India Love stepped onto the stage without warning and grabbed the mic. Her sudden arrival changed the mood in the room.

Addressing the crowd, she first acknowledged the winner before expressing her view that two other streamers should have received the honor instead. India Love stated:

“Streamer of the year went to Adapt and congratulations, we respect you for what you did, but Raki should have won Breakout Streamer of the Year and DDG. I don’t care what y’all say. Shout out Raki. SHOUT OUT. BOOM BOOM BOOM”

India Love is reportedly being escorted out of the Streamer Awards after causing a scene by saying DDG and Rakai should’ve won over FaZe Adapt pic.twitter.com/LT8WDkzM1C — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 7, 2025

She ended with this remark, which caused a strong crowd reaction. Instead of clapping, people booed, showing they didn't like the interruption.

According to a video circulating on social media, event security escorted India Love out of the venue following the outburst. The footage shows the removal taking place calmly, without further disruption.

The short clip quickly went viral, adding to public discussion surrounding the moment.

The event continued as scheduled, but the incident dominated online conversations, with users questioning the reason behind her actions and the circumstances that led to the on-stage appearance.

India Love’s on-stage moment becomes a major talking point at the 2025 streamer awards

Later coverage of the ceremony restated that the awards had proceeded smoothly until India Love stepped forward after FaZe Adapt’s win.

The ceremony otherwise focused on recognizing standout creators and celebrating achievements across streaming categories.

India Love’s full remark, repeated in later reports, read:

"Real quick you all. I know Breakout Streamer of the Year went to Adapt, and congratulations, and we respect you for what you did. But Rakai should've won the Breakout Streamer of the Year and DDG. I don't care what y'all say. Shoutout Rakai!"

The moment remains one of the most widely discussed highlights from the 2025 Streamer Awards, contributing to ongoing conversations within the streaming community.