Woman accuses India Love of sleeping with her ex-husband knowing he was married, exposes her alleged text messages to him

India Love allegedly had an affair with a married man, (Photo via Instagram/@indialove)

India Love has come in the headlines yet again, after a video of a woman accusing her, went viral. According to the woman in the video, India was sleeping with her former husband despite knowing that he was married. The woman even revealed chats that apparently happened between India and her ex-husband.

The woman further claimed that India Love did not just know her husband, but knew her as well. According to her, the 29-year-old model had also gone out with them as a couple. In the video, the woman talked about logging into her former husband's iPad, which further gave her access to the messages. This was apparently how she found out about the alleged affair. She continued,

"I looked at it and he was sleeping with her. She was telling him like, 'oh, did you tell her you were going to YG's?' 'Do you think she bought it'... 'How long are you gonna be here in?' 'I'm about to put this on you.' 'You need to leave her'... Just like, things like that."

The woman accused India of knowing about it all and also for being fine with him lying to the then-wife only to meet the model. Explaining about her feelings about the entire alleged situation, the woman claimed that she felt very "emotional and enraged" and even wanted to fight the model.

Everything to know about India Love's dating history

While the aformentioned video has gone viral, it has to be considered that it is completely unverified. None of the claims have been addressed by India Love as well. Meanwhile, amid these allegations, it could be worth knowing more about India's dating history as of now.

According to comingsoon.net, India Love has been connected to a number of big names including Drake, Soulja Boy, and Devin Haney. India was reportedly in a relationship with football player Ron Robinson during the period between 2010 and 2014.

India was in a romantic relationship with rapper Soulja Boy, reportedly from September 2013 to sometime in 2015. The model has been romantically connected with a number of other people including Brandon Wimberly, Justin Combs, Game, J'Leon Love, Lou1etay, Rick Ross, Cliff Dixon, Lil Yachty, Rich the Kid, Sheck Wes, Jonnu Smith, Dwayne Bacon, and Devin Haney.

According to the article, back in October 2016, rumors sparked that Drake and India had hooked up. Years later, in 2020, similar rumors surrounding the model and rapper Roddy Ricch surfaced.

As of now, India has not given any response to the allegations thrown at her by the woman in the video. The comment section included some mixed reactions from people, some of whom seemed to have believed her. Meanwhile, many questioned the legitimacy of the claims that the woman was making against India Love.

Some wondered if the woman suddenly came up with the claims only for clout. Nothing could be verified as of now. It is also unclear as to how India knew the woman and her then husband at the time.