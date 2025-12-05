How did Fátima Bosch react to the viral walkout and rising criticism?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Fernández visits The Empire State Building on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Miss Universe 2025, Fátima Bosch, finally spoke up about the dramatic exit that blew up online, revealing she worried - just for a second - it might lose her the title. On Dec. 4, during CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper, the 25-year-old looked back at the heated climax in Bangkok plus what came after.

Instead of backlash, she got strength from other women in the competition; meanwhile, fans across the globe flooded her with kind words. That flood of backing? It hit hard, caught her off guard - but also warmed her heart.

Fatima Bosch storms out after pre-pageant clash with Nawat Itsaragrisil

Fatima Bosch grabbed attention on November 4 when things turned heated with Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil during a gathering before the pageant - then got even wilder once she and some other delegates stormed out, all caught live online. Trouble kicked off because Nawat accused her of skipping a promo photo session on social platforms, something she says didn’t happen, but he kept pushing, so others followed her lead in walking away.

Later, while chatting with CNN's Jake Tapper, she said she’d been deep in prep mode, unaware until afterward how many stood behind her, adding that doing what feels right matters most to her. Winning Miss Universe only stirred more talk - some claimed it was fixed for her benefit or whispered she'd hand back the sash - but Bosch shot those ideas down fast, swearing every bit of success came through honest effort.

She said (via People):

"Okay, Mexico now is not going to classify this year, But I did what I did because of my values and what I believe... So, in that time I didn't realize all the support that they gave to me..."

When speaking with Nightline’s JuJu Chang, she admitted fear took hold in that intense moment, yet standing up for self-respect mattered way more than keeping quiet to save face or titles. Mix things up, Itsaragrisil supposedly sent a legal report about Bosch, as reported by People.

She said (via People):

"I can’t stay quiet because in every case, your dignity is more important than any price or any dream that you have... I make the same effort that all the pageant [participants] make. And this is a joke. But I feel like I made history, so why not?"

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, the official Miss Universe Thailand Facebook page shared a message from MGI and Itsaragrisil about last month's issue with Nawat Itsaragrisil and titleholder Fatima Bosch. That post said Bosch supposedly spread an untrue claim in front of reporters after walking out, then kept repeating it during later talks.

Since then, ex-judge Omar Harfouch has questioned things more closely - he stepped down just days before the final show, saying the contest had already picked winners through a fixed group. Still, Bosch has openly denied everything, calling those ideas empty rumors, adding that her dad isn't connected to the team at all.

