Charlie Kirk's UVU event where he was killed was originally estimated to have 600 attendees but reportedly 3000 people showed up

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk was assassinated earlier in September 2025 at Utah Valley University. According to ABC News, new records got released that suggested that the event at UVU was initially supposed to have only 600 attendees. However, on the day of the event, about 3,000 people reportedly turned up on the premises.

The outlet reported that police have confirmed the same. According to the records, the event planners did not think that emergency medical services would be necessary at the program. During a news conference, shortly after Kirk's assassination, UVU Police Chief Jeffrey Long told reporters,

"We had probably over 3,000 people who were in attendance."

According to Long, they had six officers working at the venue, and Charlie Kirk had his own security team. John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former Department of Homeland Security official, said,

"As part of the planning process, good planners will build into their plan contingencies for these types of anticipated events, and a larger than anticipated crowd would be one of those."

Utah Valley University has released new documents in response to a request filed by ABC News. This suggested that during the initial planning stages, the head count was set to be 200; however, the number was raised to 600. According to the outlet, a partially redacted questionnaire even stated that the event was primarily meant to cater to students.

Utah Valley University will issue a request for proposals to start an independent review into Charlie Kirk's assassination

According to ABC News, Utah Valley University did not issue an official statement in response to questions asked by the outlet. They, however, talked about the importance of campus police in ensuring safety and security within the campus. In a statement, they further said that they were going to issue a request for proposals to initiate an independent review into Charlie Kirk's death.

It has also been mentioned that the review will eventually be made public. The statement read,

"Officers protect students, employees, visitors, and property and take a proactive approach to crime prevention, education, and community engagement."

It additionally read,

"UVU is currently in the process of hiring eight additional police officers. UVU is also hiring two new security managers to provide additional oversight and support for campus events."

It was mentioned that during the September 10 event, students would be allowed to go up to the mic and ask questions to Charlie Kirk. The recently released files also showed that there were discussions weeks before the event about possible protests around the venue. The apparent lack of a first aid station also garnered attention.

According to a TPUSA official, the event had two UVU emergency medical personnel. However, there was no ambulance at the venue. For the unversed, after the shooting, Charlie Kirk was seen being carried by six people to an SUV to get him to the hospital.

John Cohen believed that "any event that involves a large number of people would typically include first aid capability as part of the security planning."

Authorities have arrested a suspect identified as Tyler Robinson in connection to Charlie Kirk's assassination. Robinson is reportedly due back in court in January 2026.