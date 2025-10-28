“Elon’s Grokipedia is vindicated”: Netizens react as Fake “Charlie Kirk died of a Fentanyl overdose” Wikipedia claim surfaces online

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 21: Color guard perform during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Following the launch of Grokipedia on Monday, October 27, a screenshot of an unverified Wikipedia page about Charlie Kirk has surfaced on social media.

The image falsely describes “fentanyl overdose” as one of the causes of Charlie Kirk’s death. The picture originally appeared on the r/WikipediaVandalism subreddit a few days back. The original poster shared the screenshot with the title “Charlie Kirk died of a fentanyl overdose.”

The redditor clarified in the comments that the late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder’s Wikipedia page was vandalized by someone on October 25 with fake information. After Musk announced Grokipedia’s launch, Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) shared the screenshot to criticize Wikipedia and wrote:

“Elon's Grokipedia is vindicated”

The comments highlighted the ongoing comparison between xAI’s newly launched online encyclopedia and Wikipedia. Many have praised Grokipedia, while some have accused it of plagiarising from Wikipedia.

Reddit Lies’s tweet evidently favored Elon Musk’s new website. A user also voiced a similar opinion and responded:

“Grokipedia still the best.”

Read on to learn how others reacted to the viral image from the r/WikipediaVandalism subreddit.

Internet users slam Wikipedia, after Charlie Kirk’s page reportedly gets vandalized

The Wikimedia Foundation’s online encyclopedia allows volunteers across the globe to create and edit most of the new and existing articles. Recently, someone vandalized Charlie Kirk’s page on Wikipedia by adding “overdose” as the cause of death.

Tell me this is a joke. Please, for the sake of my last remaining ultra-thin shred of non-hatred of humanity as a whole, tell me this isn't true. — Mostly Peaceful Farva (@NCBS43) October 28, 2025

X handle, Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies), shared the viral screenshot from the r/WikipediaVandalism post to criticize Wikipedia, garnering multiple reactions from netizens.

“And Wikipedia begs for your money about an accurate information platform. RIP Wikipedia. You will not be missed,” a user slammed Wikipedia.

“It looks like Wikipedia has ODed,” another user wrote.

“Tell me this is a joke. Please, for the sake of my last remaining ultra-thin shred of non-hatred of humanity as a whole, tell me this isn't true,” one user tweeted.

“Wow wtf I swear any social media without a grok like system is hard to use now it’s just so much bullshit out there on reddit etc,” another one said.

A user asserted:

“The smart people stopped using Wikipedia a long time ago. The dumb ones still use it. The dumbest ones are editors on it.”

The misinformation has been removed from the current version of Charlie Kirk’s Wikipedia page, which is now under extended confirmed protection. An anonymous user seemingly added the fake claims in the article to mock the late TPUSA founder, who had claimed that George Floyd’s death was not a homicide and was, in turn, caused by an overdose.

The page also featured a fake quote attributed to Trump describing Charlie Kirk as “a scumbag who isn't worthy of the attention.” In reality, Kirk made those comments towards George Floyd in October 2021, according to WHYY.org and Minnesota Reformer.