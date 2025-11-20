“It is not me”: Corshwanda Hatter speaks out as fake GoFundMe campaigns emerge online, reportedly raising over $200,000 following attack

Hundreds of students, mostly from Generation Z, demonstrate against bullying in Barcelona, Spain, on October 28, 2025. (Representational Image) (Photo by Marc Asensio/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Chicago mother who was savagely beaten in front of her children earlier this week is now cautioning the public about fake fundraising pages using her name after reports emerged that multiple GoFundMe campaigns have raised over $200,000 without her consent.

The attack on Corshwanda Hatter, 33, took place Monday afternoon as she was walking with her 9-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter near Orville Bright Elementary School on the Far South Side.

SAY HER NAME 💐



Corshawnda Hatter, a 33-year-old Chicago mom, and her 9-year-old son were taken to Trinity Hospital in serious condition after the attack.



- The mother explained that the gang of kids were waiting along the sidewalk to 'jump' them.

'I asked my kids to come to… pic.twitter.com/6YNk6svM7J — DMICHE (@DMiCH_E) November 19, 2025

The community mobilized in several ways to support the family as word spread of the video. But within hours, unauthorized fundraising links started circulating on social media, which led Hatter to publicly note that most accounts under her name are actually fraudulent.

On Facebook, Hatter called her supporters to be careful, saying that no GoFundMe campaign had been authorized by her as of that time.

"If yall see any go fund me accounts of me it is not me im about to make one now," she wrote on Facebook yesterday (as per wgntv.com).

The assault, recorded on video and widely circulated on social media, shows a group of students attacking Hatter and her son in what the authorities say was an escalation of bullying that had been taking place at the child’s school. Both were hospitalized in serious condition following the episode.

Corshwanda Hatter addresses the assault, as she starts her own GoFundMe campaign

Today, Corshwanda Hatter warned once more and listed her legitimate payment handles, Cash App, Chime, Zelle, Apple Pay, and linked to her official GoFundMe while telling followers to report any impersonators.

"all those other GoFundMe are fake please report please go get all your funds back i appreciate all the messages and kind words you guys have for me please stop making false stories," she wrote in a newer Facebook post.

The harassment her family suffered, Hatter wrote in her posts, did not start last Monday. She talked about months of escalating bullying, vandalism, harassment and even what she said were attempts to set fires by a group of neighborhood youths.

The children who jumped on her son, she wrote, were the same kids who had previously thrown bricks at her windows, destroyed her children’s bikes and scooter, set part of a neighboring apartment on fire and repeatedly tried to kick down the door of her home.

"I’ve been 6 days no sleep those kids wasn’t just bullying in school they also threw bricks at my window my kids window they kicked and got anything that was at sight to throw at my doors back in April or may they started a fire just so my apartment would be damaged," Corshwanda Hatter added.

The tensions reached a breaking point on Monday, when the group reportedly confronted the family as they came to purchase something from a store. Hatter said she tried to step in when the boys began insulting her son and shouting at them, and stated that it escalated rapidly into an altercation.

"Before I could even react, they started attacking us - hitting me and my son over and over. I tried to shield him, but there were too many of them, and all I could think about was getting him out of there safely," she wrote on the campaign bio.

In the wake of the attack, community groups handed out a new house for the family, along with another year’s worth of clothing and holiday donations. The Chicago Housing Authority is also helping to move Hatter and her children for their own safety.