“It can’t be worse”: Keith Olbermann teases podcast addressing Olivia Nuzzi scandal as “groomer” allegations intensify online

Keith Olbermann, TV personality and host of GQ's 'The Resistance', photographed in New York City on February 7, 2017. (Photo by Chris Sorensen for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Commentator Keith Olbermann is breaking his silence on his former girlfriend Olivia Nuzzi, who made headlines when her digital affair with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., became public a year ago.

Olbermann is facing allegations of “grooming” Nuzzi. According to The Daily Beast, Olbermann was 55 years of age when he was in a relationship with Nuzzi, a former New York Magazine writer, who was 21 at the time. Olbermann became embroiled in the saga surrounding Nuzzi after the writer’s former fiancé, Ryan Lizza, wrote about their relationship.

Olbermann has chosen to respond through his podcast, Countdown with Keith Olbermann. While teasing the upcoming episode of his podcast, which he says will feature his take on Nuzzi, Olbermann wrote on X,

“The new Thursday Countdown Podcast drops at midnight…Olivia Nuzzi wrote her version. Then Lizza. Finally it's my turn! (It can't be worse!) AT MIDNIGHT”

Olbermann is also facing flak after various unconfirmed reports surfaced on social media which allege that Nuzzi was younger than 18 when her relationship with the much older Olbermann began. Netizens have been criticizing Olbermann ever since Lizza opened up about his ex-fiancée’s relationship with the political commentator.

What did Ryan Lizza say about Olivia Nuzzi’s relationship with Keith Olbermann?

Keith Olbermann became involved in the scandal surrounding Olivia Nuzzi and her previous relationships when Ryan Lizza, who was earlier engaged to her, chose to divulge information in his newsletter. Lizza’s newsletter followed the release of excerpts from Nuzzi’s memoir, American Canto, in which she is all set to describe her digital affair with RFK Jr.

In his newsletter, Lizza, while describing Nuzzi’s relationship with Olbermann, wrote,

“Not that long ago, I had helped her untangle herself from an unusual relationship with Keith Olbermann, the former MSNBC host. She had messaged him out of the blue. They started talking, and soon after, she fled her unhappy home in suburban New Jersey and started living with Keith in Manhattan.”

Lizza made comments on Olbermann and Nuzzi’s relationship, and while claiming that the political commentator funded much of the writer’s lifestyle, Lizza alleged,

“He paid for her to attend college, outfitted her in Tom Ford and Hervé Léger dresses and some $15,000 worth of Cartier jewelry. Later, he covered her rent and furnished her apartment in a doorman building in the West Village. While Keith, who was 34 years older, was generous, there were strings attached.”

Lizza added that Nuzzi had not spoken about the relationship with any of her friends, but eventually disclosed reveal to him that she had been dating Olbermann.

Olbermann directly responded to Lizza’s newsletter on his X account. While posting a screenshot of excerpts from the article which concerned him, Olbermann addressed the allegations and wrote,

“Btw about this from Lizza's reply: Olivia and I lived together for 4+ years (4 b'days 4 Xmases 4 anniversaries) That's like $1250 of jewelry per celebration. And her apartment was a studio. And I made an f-ton then. What was I supposed to do? Get her Gift Certificates from Kmart?”

He also referred to allegations that he was much older while he dated Nuzzi, and while posting an old photograph of himself, remarked,

“A Nuzzi PS: June 2011, CitiField, NYC. This is seven years after this psycho Bobby Kennedy called me up at MSNBC and said I was his hero This might have been the first sign he was losing his mind (and no, the cane is for a broken foot; I was only old, not oldER, yet)”

He also added a video of Keanu Reeves character dodging a bullet in the film, Matrix, and while hinting to his relationship with Nuzzi, wrote, “This is me.”

Now, it remains to be seen what claims he makes in his podcast about Nuzzi.