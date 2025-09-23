What did Keith Olbermann say? Scott Jennings insists FBI investigation over former ESPN star’s threats

Keith Olbermann recently attacked CNN's Scott Jennings over his comments about Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Photo by Chris Sorensen for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Keith Olbermann is under fire for his comments targeting conservative commentator Scott Jennings. Many on social media have accused the former SportsCenter co-presenter of threatening CNN’s senior political contributor.

On Monday, September 21, Disney announced Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s return on Tuesday. The late-night talk show got indefinitely suspended last week for the host’s remarks on MAGA’s reaction to the murder suspect of Charlie Kirk. Scott Jennings quoted Fox News’ tweet featuring the announcement and called Kimmel “an insensitive prick.” He wrote:

“So basically his employer suspended him for being an insensitive prick, and we don’t live in an authoritarian regime? Got it.”

Among many X users, Keith Olbermann also reacted to Jennings’ remarks. He allegedly threatened the CNN political commentator in a now-deleted tweet:

“You’re next motherf***er”

Olbermann added in another deleted tweet:

“But keep mugging to the camera”

The former ESPN star deleted both tweets, but other Twitter users were able to take a screenshot of the alleged threats. Dustin Grage, a Minnesota-based TownHall.com columnist and GOP strategist, also shared a screengrab and asserted:

“Keith Olbermann just threatened @ScottJenningsKY. He quickly deleted the set of tweets after getting called out on it.”

Scott Jennings quote-tweeted Grage’s post and tagged the FBI Director Kash Patel, appearing to be seeking an investigation into the threats.

Keith Olbermann seemingly clarifies his deleted comments directed at Scott Jennings in another reply

Many assumed the sports and political commentators' tweets threatened the CNN contributor. While Olbermann deleted his X posts, he seemingly clarified their meaning in another reply.

After Jennings shared his criticism of Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, a popular right-wing account, @GuntherEagleman, responded by sharing their happiness over the panic among the leftists after the ABC talk show was suspended. They wrote:

“The Lefts panic and meltdowns were beautiful though.”

Keith Olbermann rebutted @GuntherEagleman‘s reply by tweeting:

“We won, you stupid pieces of sh*t

Last fold to fascism was last week”

He seemingly referenced his deleted tweets and added:

“Now we get the fascists off real tv. That'd mean your career is next, Jennings. Send a tape to Real America 's Voice

But keep mugging to camera, amateur”

Last week, Keith Olbermann also attacked Sinclair, Inc., when the telecommunications conglomerate issued a statement asserting “suspension is not enough.” Sinclair had announced that it would air a TV special in remembrance of Charlie Kirk during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Friday timeslot.

Olbermann quoted Sinclair’s tweet and made the following controversial remark targeting the conglomerate and Charlie Kirk:

“Burn in hell, Sinclair.

Alongside Charlie Kirk.”

So @WeAreSinclair is your affiliate deal with ABC like the standard deals when I was in local TV?



If you choose NOT to air any ABC show, ABC gets to offer it to another station in your market(s)? In other words you just gave a network show to one of your rivals in 86 markets? pic.twitter.com/lHylEdQPX8 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 23, 2025

After ABC ended Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s suspension this week, Sinclair, Inc., announced that it will not air the show. A statement from the broadcasting group read:

“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

Olbermann criticized Sinclair again and claimed that ABC will be able to offer the show to another station based on an affiliate deal.