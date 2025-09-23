Who is Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Pinault? What we know as actress celebrates Valentina's 18th birthday

Salma Hayek (R) with her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault attend the "Eternals" UK Premiere (Image via Getty)

Actress Salma Hayek recently celebrated daughter Valentina Pinault's 18th birthday. Hayek took to her Instagram on September 23, 2025, to share Valentina's birthday celebration.

In the caption, the Grown Ups star wrote:

"We ate, we danced, we laughed, we loved… and we kept the party going all weekend. Happy birthday mi cielo, celebrating you never feels long enough."

In a subsequent post, she posted a throwback picture of young Valentina, writing:

"My beautiful dancing queen. Today you turned 18 !!!!! So many things have changed in your life, but you are always soooo you. A kind passionate heart, a wise soul full of magic, a unique unstoppable force of nature with a witty sense of humor and stubborn tenacity. Some things will never chance we love you forever and although you were always ahead of your years you will always be in my heart my dream daughter. Feliz cumpleaños Valentina Paloma."

Hayek welcomed Valentina Paloma Pinault on September 21, 2007, with French businessman François-Henri Pinault, before getting married at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris on Valentine's Day in 2009.

In an interview with HOLA! USA, Hayek told that Valentina grew up in Paris.

"I learned how to make pan de muerto in Paris. It has influenced me a lot, always being close to my family. It's what gives you security. It gives you roots," she added.

Valentina also appeared in Vogue Mexico's May 2022 issue with her mother and hopes to pursue a career similar to hers.

"I want different things, but I almost always move between 4, I would like to be an actress and then a director because that is what makes sense in my head. Also, I think it must be more difficult to be a director if you don't have experience on the other side of the screen, that could help directing," she told the magazine.

Meanwhile, Hayek also shared the same about her daughter's career in an interview with TODAY on October 29, 2024. During the interview, she explained that her daughter is "going her own way" and wants to study political science and then, as a minor, film because she wants to be a director."

"But she doesn't want to study to be a director; she said, 'It’s in my blood. I want to spend the time learning something more complicated,'" Salma added.

"The most incredible experience I have had in my life": Salma Hayek on daughter Valentina Pinault's birth

In a 2008 interview with People En Espanol, Salma Hayek described Valentina's birth as the "most incredible" experience of her life.

"I only have one daughter and that has been … the most incredible experience I have had in my life and I have done a lot. I am sure that there are plenty of women that say 'God, what a marvelous life, she can do this or that.' But, there is nothing that I have done that is more incredible than to have a child," she told the outlet.

Valentina also shared her passion for photography during a What's in my bag? segment with Vogue Mexico, sharing that she takes photography classes at school and takes "photos of my friends with disposable cameras." Hayek further added that she likes her daughter's photos and that she "always has an interesting point of view."

"She loves photography and loves everything to be vintage," said Hayek about her daughter.

Valentina Pinault is the only child of Salma Hayek.