Did D4vd sing about murdering a woman in his car? DJ Akademiks verifies the authenticity of rapper's unreleased song

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: d4vd attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After the body of Celeste Rivas was found in an abandoned Tesla registered under D4vd's name, the rapper has been placed under scrutiny, both offline and online. While investigation into the death of the teenager is still under way, netizens are convinced that the Texas rapper was behind it.

A new theory confirming the same surfaced on social media on Tuesday morning (September 23), as DJ Akademiks shared an old video of D4vd - born David Anthony Burke - performing on stage. In his tweet, AK wrote that the authenticity of an unreleased D4vd song had been confirmed by Akademiks TV.

AkademiksTV confirmed the authenticity of an unreleased D4vd song where he talks about m*rdering a woman in his car:



“I got time to k!I!..you got time to feel...we got blood to spill..all over the new car seats that I’m sleeping on...pic.twitter.com/0BG34aVH8A — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 22, 2025

In the track, the rapper talks about murdering a woman in his car. The attached video witnesses D4vd performing the song. Here are the lyrics that hint at it from the video:

"I don't wanna kill the vibe, said you don't wanna be alive right now/ Told me I could touch the sky, but why am I behind the clouds/ I got time to kill, you got time to fill/ We got blood to spill all over the new car seats that I'm sleeping on."

Further in the song, Burke sings:

"You don't know me, 'cause our love isn't real/ Don't tell me how you feel, signed your heart like a deal/ Remember that when you see me, what we agreed upon/ Silent treatment, you're not speaking, but you're bleeding out, how."

In addition to the unreleased song being resurfaced, the discovery of Rivas' body from his car has also cost D4vd his ongoing tour. NBC News reported last Saturday that his Withered World Tour had shows in San Franciso and LA over the weekend, which were canceled by the Venues on Friday.

According to the news outlet, the rapper has made no comments on the matter so far. However, his spokespersn issued a statement claiming that D4vd was "fully cooperating with authorities" in the investigation into Celeste's death.

D4vd's following is growing amid the murder controversy

d4vd earned his biggest streaming day of all-time on Spotify on September 21, with 12.1 million streams. pic.twitter.com/AcmYbIyWQE — chart data (@chartdata) September 22, 2025

Amidst the murder controversy of Celeste Rivas, D4vd's following across social media and music streaming platforms has witnessed a significant surge. According to Vice Magazine, the rapper's Spotify following grew by 251%, with 22K new followers and a total of 33 million monthly listeners.

One of his songs, which made a big leap, is a major contributor behind this growth. Released in 2022, the song is titled Romantic Homicide, and has been streamed over 1.7 billion times by now. The song also made it on Spotify's Global Top 50 chart.

Similarly, Burke's Instagram handle saw over 25K new followers, with his total following being 2.1 million. On TikTok, he now has 3.8 million followers, and on YouTube, his page has 2.2 million subscribers.