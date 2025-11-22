How did Anna Kepner die? Preliminary report shows no signs of sexual assault or any drugs or alcohol in the 18-year-old's system

SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 07: (FRANCE & ITALY SALES OUT) The brand new luxury cruise liner Queen Victoria owned by Cunard sails up the Solent on her way to the Port of Southampton on December 7, 2007 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Jones/Kos Picture Source via Getty Images)

18-year-old cheerleader Anna Kepner was found dead on a cruise ship, where she was on a vacation with her family, including her father, stepmother, and stepsiblings. Since her mysterious death happened in international waters, the FBI got involved in the investigation.

On Friday, a source told ABC News that the teenager died of asphyxiation, seemingly caused by a bar hold choke. The source further stated that investigating officers found bruises on the sides of the neck. According to the outlet, neither the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office nor the FBI has commented on the ongoing investigation into the mysterious demise of the teenager.

The source further said that according to preliminary tests, no signs of sexual assault and alcohol or drugs were found in Anna Kepner's body. Authorities are still trying to determine a cause of death of the cheerleader. They are yet to recover the complete results of the autopsy and toxicology reports of Anna. Anna was reported dead on the cruise ship on November 8, after she was discovered by a housekeeper.

She was discovered after her family noticed that she missed breakfast that particular day. Just the previous night during dinner, she reportedly complained of feeling unwell and headed to her room. Anna's father, Christopher, has previously stated that even the family was not told about the updates in the investigation into the 18-year-old's unfortunate death.

Authorities have not revealed any person or interest in Anna Kepner's mysterious death

While the investigation has been going on for the past few weeks, no person of interest or suspect has been revealed by the authorities as of now. However, one of Anna Kepner's stepbrothers has been making headlines. Anna's former boyfriend's father claimed that the 16-year-old stepbrother was attracted to her.

The same was corroborated by 15-year-old Joshua, who had once dated Anna. After Anna's memorial, he told reporters,

"When I was on FaceTime with her, and she was lying down, and her brother tried to go on top of her."

Joshua further claimed that Anna had complained about feeling uncomfortable around the stepbrother. Reports by People further suggested that the stepbrother might face criminal charges. However, authorities did not confirm if the charges are in connection to Anna's death.

On Thursday, Joshua further spoke to Inside Edition and said that one of Anna's stepbrothers heard commotion and yelling from her cabin room on that particular night. Joshua also claimed that at the time Anna was with her 16-year-old stepbrother in the cabin. The former boyfriend stated that he learned about it from Anna's 14-year-old stepbrother. Joshua continued,

"He heard [the stepbrother] yelling at her in a harmful way of like 'shut the hell up' and stuff like that, and that's when [the brother] knew there was something going on."

According to an online obituary, Anna Kepner has been remembered as a "thoughtful, nurturing" individual. A part of the obituary reportedly read,

"She had a big, beautiful heart, often sending random 'I love you' messages or little gestures that made someone's day."

The case is an ongoing investigation. Law enforcement officials are yet to reveal further details about the incident.