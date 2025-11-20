Is the FBI planning to charge a minor for Anna Kepner's death? 18-year-old's stepmother provides update in Carnival cruise death case

SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 07: (FRANCE & ITALY SALES OUT) The brand new luxury cruise liner Queen Victoria owned by Cunard sails up the Solent on her way to the Port of Southampton on December 7, 2007 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Jones/Kos Picture Source via Getty Images)

Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old cheerleader was found dead on a cruise ship, while she was on a vacation with her family. Authorities have since been investigating the death of Kepner, who reportedly was found stuffed under the bed covered with life vests. Her family members on the ship included her dad, stepmother, and three stepsiblings.

According to a court filing on Monday in a separate case, it was reportedly discovered that authorities were looking into a minor child. For the unversed, the separate case was about Anna's stepmother, Shauntel Hudson's dissolution of marriage with Thomas Hudson. The motion was filed on behalf of Hudson to delay testifying, citing the unfortunate incident.

According to reports by Los Angeles Magazine, Shauntel said that she was told by federal investigators that one of her minor children could face charges. Amid the chaos, one Martin Donohue made a post on social media, citing what possibly happened to the teenager. The post, that has since been deleted, suggested that it was one of Shauntel's kids who killed Anna.

The emergency motion stated that she could not testify in the family court case, without potentially harming herself or her minor child. According to Los Angeles Magazine, Shauntel Hudson invoked her constitutional privilege against self-incrimination.

Donohue, who claimed to be Anna's uncle, further wrote that the minor stuffer her body under the bed and slept on it like nothing happened. The alleged uncle also claimed that the child told Shauntel about Anna's whereabouts only after they were looking for her on the ship. According to Donohue, Anna Kepner's dad, Christopher, also knew about it but chose to stay silent.

Meanwhile, the FBI are yet to share details about the investigation. They have also not revealed the cause of death of the teenager. The case is an ongoing investigation and the authorities have not made any arrests as of now.

Investigating officers are trying to discover whether Anna Kepner had an altercation with her stepbrother

As previously mentioned, Anna Kepner's stepbrother has reportedly been treated as a suspect in her mysterious death on a cruise ship. Authorities are now trying to determine if the two got involved in an altercation prior to the victim's death. Onboard surveillance cameras captured Anna going back to her room after complaining of feeling unwell.

According to reports by The Sun, her stepbrother followed her shortly after that. The outlet suggested that her 14-year-old stepbrother happened to head out again after changing his clothes. It was reported that when the 14-year-old did not see Anna in the evening, he assumed she was with the grown-ups.

According to the reports, authorities are suspecting Anna's 16-year-old stepbrother to be someway connected to her sudden demise. Authorities are also trying to determine if factors like a medical emergency or an overdose was involved leading to Anna's death.

Anna Kepner's time of death was determined as 11.17 am on November 7, by the Miami Dade Medical Examiner’s Office. No cause or manner of death has been revealed as of now.