Who was Anna Kepner? Florida woman, 18, reported dead while aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship identified

Titusville High School student Anna Kepner was reported dead while aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Saturday. 18-year-old Anna was set to graduate from her high school in May 2026 and was travelling from Miami to the Caribbean on the cruise ship. ABC News stated that additional details surrounding her demise are yet to be released.

The outlet further reported that since the incident was reported, the ship returned to Miami on Saturday, prompting federal agents and medical personnel to get aboard to start an investigation. Her family told ABC News that she was a bright student and had a promising future ahead. Speaking to the outlet, the grieving family further said,

"When she walked into a room, she would light it up. If you were sad, she'd make you laugh. She would joke around and be the funniest little person in school."

According to reports, the teenager was travelling with her family at the time of her death. As of now, law enforcement officials are yet to release an official cause of death. Anna Kepner had reportedly just finished testing to get into the US military and was in contact with recruiters discussing her career. The teenager started gymnastics when she was only two and later made it to her high school's varsity cheerleading team.

Anna, who was lovingly called "Anna Banana" by her loved ones, also had a boater's license and scuba certification. Her family said,

"She was the best child you could ever meet. We'll always remember her for who she was."

Many remembered Anna Kepner, a cheerful soul, after reports about her demise

While her friends and family mourn Anna Kepner's demise, they also remember her as someone who lived their life to the fullest. According to ABC News, the teenager loved spending time with her friends, doing makeup, and going shopping.

Her family further said that they were trying to come to terms with the fact that Anna has passed away. Aqua-Mart Aquriums, an aquatic pet store based in Florida, also released a statement remembering the late teenager. They shared photos of the 18-year-old and also penned down a heartfelt caption. The caption suggested that Anna was the granddaughter of one of their retired employees.

The caption further read,

"Anna was a pivotal help before we ever moved into our current building, and during the move itself she worked tirelessly alongside us. Even after we got settled, she stayed right there, helping with all the finishing touches to make everything just perfect."

The caption of the post ended with,

"Rest easy, Anna. You'll always be part of the Aqua-Mart family. 💙🐠"

Meanwhile, ABC News reported that the news about Anna Kepner's death has been confirmed by Carnival Cruise Line in a statement. In the statement, they stated that they were focused on supporting the grieving family. The statement read,

"Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI."

The case is an ongoing investigation, and law enforcement officials are looking into the teenager's death.