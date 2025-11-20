Rolling Stone under fire for calling Nicki Minaj "misleading" after Davido reiterates claims about Christians being persecuted in Nigeria

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 01: Singer Nicki Minaj attends her Kmart collection private event at Fig & Olive Melrose Place on March 1, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

On November 18, 2025, Rolling Stone published an article about Nicki Minaj with the headline, "'Faith Is Under Attack': Nicki Minaj Spreads Misleading Information at the United Nations." The article suggested that Nicki's claims of extremism against Christians across Nigeria could not be backed. This prompted netizens to take to social media and criticize the outlet.

A lot of these reactions surfaced after Nigerian singer Davido took to X to share insights into the condition of Christians across Nigeria. In a tweet dated November 19, the singer claimed that Christians were getting persecuted across the West African nation. He wrote about young girls getting kidnapped in Kebbi State. He further mentioned that a church in Kwara was attacked, which also led to loss of lives.

Davido further prayed for the safe return of the girls and hoped that God watched over them until then. The tweet by Davido prompted netizens to lash out at Rolling Stone for calling Nicki Minaj's statements "misleading." One user tweeted,

"Rolling stone is a fake news and needs to be boycotted."

"Soooo @RollingStone sooo is he lying too????? Since you all have allowd some reporter to falsy say that nicki is misleading with her concerns thats she has been speaking on since 2015!!!!" wondered a netizen.

"We all know who Rolling stone is.. A media house built on lies," added a tweet.

Nicki Minaj publicly supported Donald Trump's claims of Christians getting persecuted in Nigeria

According to reports by BBC, rapper Nicki Minaj had openly extended support to Donald Trump's claims about the condition of Christians in Nigeria. On Tuesday, she spoke at an event organized by the US. During her speech, Nicki alleged that the Christian community was getting targeted in the African country.

She further claimed that churches were being burned and families were getting destroyed amid the violence. While starting her speech, the rapper said that she was honored to be able "to shine a spotlight on the deadly threats faced by thousands of Christians in Nigeria."

"No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion, like I recently stated on social media. And we don't have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other," said the rapper.

The speech happened sometime after Donald Trump said that he was considering military action in Nigeria to provide protection to the Christians there. While Trump and Nicki alleged that it was just the Christian community that was targeted, analysts had a different perspective. According to the BBC, they stated that armed groups were spreading violence, which had impacted all communities, regardless of their religion and belief.

According to reports, a recent attack happened in a church in Kwara that killed two people. Meanwhile, 25 girls, who reportedly were Muslims, got abducted from their school. The Nigerian government has reportedly reacted to Trump's claims and called them "a gross misrepresentation of reality."

BBC reports suggested that organizations analyzing political violence in Nigeria discovered that most of the victims were Muslims.

Nicki Minaj has previously spoken about her faith and religion. According to the BBC, she has also thanked Donald Trump for "prioritizing this issue and for his leadership."