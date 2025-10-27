What is Nicki Minaj's "Beez in the Trap x Whats Up" TikTok trend? Jennifer Lopez and Linda Perry also join the viral sensation

Rapper Nicki Minaj (Onika Maraj) performs at WHTA's Birthday Bash at Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on June 17, 2017. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Several celebrities have recently lip-synched on the new TikTok trend "Beez in the Trap X What's Up?", which basically includes a mashup of the Nicki Minaj track and the 4 Non Blondes song. According to reports by Forbes, the remix was first created by TikTok user @dj.auxlord. Apart from many people participating in the trend, the two artists have also embraced it.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, 4 Non Blondes vocalist Linda Perry described this remix to be "ridiculous in all the best ways." Other well-known figures such as Sabrina Carpenter, Ice Spice, Jennifer Lopez, and Malala Yousafzai took part in the ongoing TikTok trend. The trend includes the first line from the track What's Up? over the beat to Nicki's Beez in the Trap.

Following this, Nicki again raps a part from the hook of the 2012 track. In most of the videos where the users participated in the trend, the camera panned on each of them whenever they lip-synced their lines. According to Forbes, while the remix was created in August 2025, it gained fame on TikTok only recently in October.

As of now, there reportedly are more than 460K posts following the trend on TikTok.

Which celebrities have taken part in the TikTok trend?

Malala Yousafzai appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week and embraced this trend. While Fallon sang along to the lines from What's Up?, Malala decided to lip-sync to Nicki Minaj's track. In a follow-up TikTok video, Malala was seen preparing the verses, leaving aside a few swear words that she did not want to use.

According to Forbes, this video garnered massive popularity with more than 62 million views and about ten million likes. Sabrina Carpenter collaborated with Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez to do this TikTok trend, and the video reportedly amassed about 18 million views.

Actors Chauncey Leopardi and Patrick Renna reportedly shared a recreated version of this trend, done on a baseball field. This clip too received millions of views, according to Forbes. Another popular collaboration for this trend was between Linda Perry and Jennifer Lopez, the video of which went viral on platforms like X as well.

The duo created two videos in which they reversed their roles. Last week, Demi Lovato shared a video where she was seen lip-syncing to the tracks along with Troye Sivan, Adéla, and Rachel Sennott. Meanwhile, Linda seemed to have approved this trend, including her band's track. According to her, this was the sole reason that she decided to join TikTok recently. She added,

"I mean, it's pretty awesome, I must say. It's out of control."

According to reports by Vulture, Nicki Minaj also acknowledged this viral trend. She reportedly commented,

"Barbz, show love to the ppl doing the trend. 🙏🏽🩷🎀 love you."

Just a few months back, Nicki Minaj became a part of yet another viral trend. At the time, many users recreated Nicki's iconic pose from the music video of her 2013 song High School. Nicki, herself, had tried the trend, in which she failed the first time and blamed the length of the dress.

On August 9, when she attempted for the second time, the rapper successfully did it. Over time many netizens, like Brie Larson, Ciara, and Jenna Bush Hager, participated in the viral trend.