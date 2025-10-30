Tasha K says she gave Nicki Minaj information about Rah Ali after reality TV star penned an open letter calling the rapper out

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

After Rah Ali penned a lengthy open letter to Nicki Minaj over social media (on October 30), it didn't take Tasha K long to respond.

Tasha k says she gave the info to Nicki minaj about what rah Ali was doing behind her back and she’s exposing it on Friday pic.twitter.com/8U8oI89qiR — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) October 30, 2025

In a video clip posted on X, Tasha not only supported Minaj but also claimed that it was she, and not the Barbie rapper, who had information about her allegedly committing fraud from Minaj's Amex card.

Tasha said in the clip:

"Rah, I'm here you tell you that what Nicki knows, I gave it to her. And now, there are so many people in the industry that you've wronged that called me about you. I had to pass the information to her to let her know. Whether she approved or not, that sh*t was going out.

Tasha K further added that the reality TV star was in the situation because of DiAndré Tristan - who is not only Rah Ali's friend but also Minaj's longtime stylist.

Tasha's video comes weeks after Nicki Minaj first addressed the credit card fraud on her X.

Telling fans that her Amex card was being charged with authoritiy, with other people using it without her permission, Nicki added that the total damage she faced was nearly $25K.

The Anaconda rapper further wrote:

"3 different people in a span of 2 months charging my Amex w/o permission. Some couldn't even explain how they had the brand new card number. Hmmmm. A couple of them have been doing it for years. Filed the first report a couple of weeks ago. They're all going to jail."

Minaj's claims weren't empty; she also added screenshots of all the transactions made from her credit card as proof of her claim.

Per the rapper, the perpetrator was also tracking her moves using a tracking device, which ultimately led the police back to him.

In a separate tweet posted by Tasha K on the very same day, the femcee mentioned that Minaj's report for fraudulent theft was filed against her stylist, DiAndré.

​

Rah Ali asked Nicki Minaj to "get offline and seek help" in her open letter

While Nicki Minaj hasn't directly mentioned Rah Ali over credit card fraud yet, Ali appears to have taken offense at it, which is evident in the open letter she addressed to the rapper on Thursday (October 30).

In her letter, Ali claims that she has "been nothing but loyal and genuine" to the Pink Friday rappper, she was now being penalized for the same.

She further accused Minaj in her letter of defaming her, writing:

"You've empowered and given license to others to spread deplorable lies about me, smearing my character and throwing away the friendship... for it to come from you is unimaginable."

Then asking the rapper to either show evidence of her committing the alleged crime or apologize to her, Rah Ali asked her to "stop playing games with our lives," adding:

"Get offline and seek help. Reclaim your peace, your time, and your crown."

​Nicki Minaj has yet to respond to the letter.