Who is Post Malone’s ex Jamie Park? All we know as singer settles custody battle with ex-fiancé

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Singer Post Malone has settled a months-long custody battle over his three-year-old daughter, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park.

The Sunflower singer revealed on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show in June 2022 that he had gotten engaged to Jamie and had welcomed a daughter.

"I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again. It's the guidance out of the dark into the light ... She saved my f****** life — it's pretty epic," he said.

The couple split in 2025, and around that time, Jamie, whose identity was not publicly known then, filed for physical custody of their daughter, who was referred to by her initials, DD, in documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Park's name was also revealed, though her personal background remains mostly unknown.

According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets, at the time, Park wanted joint custody of their daughter and was open to granting Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, visitation rights and asked that he cover the fees.

The couple has now resolved their legal dispute over their three-year-old's custody, according to documents filed in Utah on November 13.

They reached a complete agreement on custody, visitation rights, and child support.

"She's like, 'Ask me tomorrow': Post Malone recalls engagement with Hee Sung "Jamie" Park

Post Malone opened up about his engagement with Hee Sung "Jamie" Park in the May 2, 2025, episode of Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper claiming he was "hammered" and had "lost a significant amount of money at the table," and asked Jamie if she wanted to marry him:

"I was like, 'Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no.' She’s like, 'Ask me tomorrow' and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice. I knew, I'm just a terrible arbiter of romanticism, I guess."

Alexandra Cooper further asked him about how he knew Park was the one for him.

"I could tell, which is really cool. I could tell her heart is so massive, and I knew I've always wanted kids and like a big family, and I could tell she was going to be a really good mama, and she's like number one mom in the f****** universe," Post responded.

At the time, Malone also revealed that he had written songs about Park that were never released.

"No one's heard them, because I don't know I feel like I don't know. A lot of the songs I do a lot of songs I write for her, I don't even play for her because I'm terribly shy, like about like that. I know it's terrible," said Post.

Malone has also previously spoken about his decision to keep Jamie's and their daughter's identities private in a September 2023 interview with CR Fashion Book for the Muses issue.

"I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready. We live in such an interestingly semi-connected world where everybody is a phone call away, but you lose a lot of the intricacies and nuance of being with the person and seeing what’s actually happening."

