Is Bill Nye married? All about the family as The Science Guy receives star at Hollywood Walk of fame

(L-R) Liza Mundy and Bill Nye attend Sierra Club's 2025 Trail Blazers Ball on April 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

Bill Nye was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Monday, September 22, 2025, Nye received the 2,821st star in the Television category.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Bill Nye to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star is a tribute to his dedication in making science accessible and entertaining for all ages through his iconic educational show," said Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer in a statement.

Speaking about his achievement during the ceremony that took place at 11:30 am PT at 6357 Hollywood Boulevard, the host of Bill Nye the Science Guy stated:

"Recognition by one's peers always means a great deal, but being here in Hollywood means a great deal to people far beyond our peers in television and movies. We export our culture around the world. For me, being a permanent part of all this, of Hollywood, is quite an honor. As has been said many times, when you're in love, you want to tell the world. And I love science. I love comedy. I love television."

Before making his place in Hollywood, Nye received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University in 1977 and began working at Boeing. In 2022, he married journalist and writer Liza Mundy at the Castle Building's Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

Bill was previously married to Blair Tindall, who passed away in April 2023. They welcomed a daughter, Charity Nye, in 2003.

According to Famous Scientists, Bill's mother, Jacqueline Jenkins, was a World War II codebreaker, and his father, Edwin Darby Nye, was a World War II veteran.

Keep reading to learn more about Liza Mundy.

More about Liza Mundy

According to her LinkedIn profile, Liza Mundy graduated from Princeton University in 1982 with a bachelor's degree, followed by a master’s in English literature from the University of Virginia in 1989.

She has authored four books, one of which is Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II, a project that led to her meeting Bill Nye.

In her book, Mundy mentioned Nye's mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, which prompted Nye to send her an email.

Speaking about her book at the Library of Congress in 2018, Liza stated:

"When I was getting started researching Code Girls, and when I was, in fact, shopping the book proposal to editors in New York, apparently one of the editors said that he thought that it was a great story, but that he felt that it might be thin beer, because so much time had passed since World War II."

She continued:

"If there were any women codebreakers out there, they would be in their mid-90's ... maybe wouldn't remember much, maybe there wouldn't be much of a record since it was top secret work. So, I literally got up every day during my research and thought, 'I'll show you thin beer.'"

Although Bill Nye and Liza Mundy maintain a private stance when it comes to their relationship, they are often seen together at public events.