Emmanuel Macron left stranded on New York streets due to Trump's motorcade, seen taking selfies with fans as he waits for roads to clear

On September 22, France President Emmanuel Macron was in New York, when his cavalcade was stopped by the NYPD, citing that the roads ahead were blocked. The incident reportedly happened at the 934 Fifth Avenue, shortly after Macron had left the United Nations headquarters at Turtle Bay.

According to The Economic Times, the roads were blocked because US President Donald Trump's motorcade was passing through the area. Meanwhile, a footage of the French President being stuck in the situation, was uploaded by Brut, a French media outlet. In the video, an officer could be seen apologizing to Macron.

The officer was heard saying,

"I'm sorry, Mr. President. Everything is blocked right now."

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron stepped out of his vehicle looking both amused and frustrated, while many fans attempted to click selfies with him. At one point of time, Macron even jokingly called Trump to let him know about the situation. In a reportedly light-hearted humor, Macron said,

"Guess what, I'm waiting because everything is blocked for you."

The Economic Times further reported that even after Donald Trump's motorcade cleared, only paths for pedestrians were opened. This forced the France President to continue walking to reach his next scheduled destination. This incident took place after Macron stated at the UN headquarters that France recognized the state of Palestine.

Exploring more about France President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to the United States

Emmanuel Macron had been in the United States to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). As far as the decision to recognize the state of Palestine, France was not the only country to do that. Several other nations like Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra, and Belgium shared the same stance, on September 22.

Jean-Loup Samaan, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute, told Fox News Digital,

"Macron’s policy on the Israel-Palestine conflict reflects his broader ambitions on France’s foreign policy, that is, the idea that the country, as a middle European power, can offer an alternative to the U.S.-China competition."

Samaan additionally stated,

"In this specific case, Macron believes that his push for a Palestinian state will increase French credibility in the Arab world and the so-called ‘Global South.'"

A significant aspect of Macron's around 30 minutes speech was his compassionate bid to "do justice to the Palestinian people." President Macron's stance about this Israel-Palestine conflict has not been the same as that of Donald Trump. While the former believed in a two-state solution, Trump defied the same.

According to reports by Politico, Emmanuel Macron's announcement garnered massive criticism. The outlet reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Macron of "rewarding terrorism." Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the decision "reckless".

In the last few days, Palestine has been formally recognized by countries like the UK, Portugal, Australia, and Canada.

As far as the recent incident surrounding President Emmanuel Macron is concerned, it is unclear what Donald Trump told him over the phone call. As of now, none of the parties had issued an official statement addressing the same.