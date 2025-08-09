Candace Owens displeased with Trump for not protecting her constitutional rights over Brigitte Macron's defamation lawsuit

Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Candace Owens has spoken out about her displeasure regarding Brigitte Macron's defamation lawsuit and Donald Trump's silence over it. On her podcast, Candace's 225th episode, which aired on August 7, 2025, Owens stated that the Trump administration has always advocated for free speech.

However, neither JD Vance nor the President has supported her after she got sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife.

For the unversed, last month, the Macrons filed a 219-page defamation lawsuit against political commentator Candace Owens because she claimed in March 2024 that Brigitte Macron was supposedly a biological male.

On Thursday, Owens claimed that by suing her, Emmanuel Macron is reportedly challenging the American Constitution and free speech. She then shared her displeasure with Donald Trump, saying that he should've come forward and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Candace also noted that so far, no reporter has asked Trump about his opinions on the lawsuit.

"You have a literal European leader that is basically saying F you to the American Constitution. Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte are saying, 'You know what we don't like that podcaster in America and we're going to launch a lawsuit that's never been launched before, an unprecedented lawsuit to impoverish her for speaking.' And both JD Vance and Trump have not issued a statement," Owens stated.

Calling the President of France a "foreign invader," Candace Owens claimed he was "threatening the First Amendment," and trying to "silence" her.

She also called out the US attorney general, Pam Bondi, for discussing a student who was shoved for wearing an IDF shirt, rather than addressing the defamation lawsuit filed against her.

"They are silent, and that's a pretty loud silence right now because if I remove myself out of the situation, it is crazy that Trump has been silent on this matter, especially after Emmanuel Macron flew and tried to get Trump to shut me up," Owens stated.

Candace Owens made a $300,000 bet with Piers Morgan

Candace Owens appeared on Piers Morgan's show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on August 5, 2025, to discuss the defamation lawsuit. There, she defended herself and her opinions. Morgan told her that the previous time they talked about the matter, he bet $150,000 that Owens was wrong.

On July 10, 2025, he tweeted that he wanted to double the amount of the bet to $300,000, and Owens did not reply if she was fine with the bet money.

Candace answered and said that she was ready to take the bet, and she didn't reply to X because she hadn't seen his tweet.

"I am 1,000 percent prepared to take that bet," she said.

Piers Morgan said multiple times during the debate that Candace Owens was wrong, and Brigitte Macron is a woman.

According to CBS News' July 23, 2025, report, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron are seeking a jury trial. The amount they are seeking from Candace Owens has not been revealed to the press.

Brigitte Macron has also filed a separate online harassment case against 10 unidentified individuals, and they would go on trial in October 2025, in Paris.