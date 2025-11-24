Where was Blue Lights season 3 filmed? All filming locations revealed

Blue Lights season 3 airs on BBC One (Image via YouTube/@BBC)

Blue Lights season 3 returns viewers to the streets of Belfast, using the city’s distinct atmosphere to ground its tense police drama. The new season was filmed entirely in Northern Ireland, with Belfast once again serving as the primary backdrop. Production continued to rely on real neighbourhoods, busy streets, and recognisable landmarks to enhance the series’ authenticity.

Blue Lights is a Northern Irish police procedural drama set in present-day Belfast, following officers of the PSNI as they navigate the complexities of frontline policing. The series blends character-driven storytelling with realistic depictions of crime, community tensions, and the pressures faced by both new recruits and seasoned officers. Known for its grounded tone, strong ensemble cast, and authentic portrayal of the city, the show examines both the challenges and humanity within the force.

Declan Lawn, the co-creator of the series, said the following to the BBC (September 23, 2025) about the new locations this season,

"Series three looks at a different side of Belfast. Private members’ clubs where people do what they want. Big houses with high security gates in which residents feel above the law. In many ways it’s about white-collar criminals who consider themselves to be beyond the reach of our response officers."

All filming locations of Blue Lights season 3

Monkstown, Newtownabbey

Season 3 utilizes Monkstown as a key exterior location, featuring residential streets and open spaces that provide a grounding for several high-tension sequences. Its suburban layout provides a realistic backdrop for routine policing scenes and community interactions. The area’s visual character supports the show’s commitment to portraying everyday challenges faced by officers on patrol.

Granton Park housing estate

Granton Park features prominently in scenes requiring dense housing, close-knit communities, and more contained environments. Its layout helps create naturally tense settings suited to confrontations, searches, and fast-moving incidents. The estate’s architecture also adds visual contrast to other parts of the city shown in the series.

Belfast City Centre

Belfast’s busy city centre appears throughout the season, supplying bustling streets, commercial zones, and public spaces. These locations help establish the scale of the officers’ daily responsibilities and reflect the fast pace of urban policing. The mix of modern buildings and historic structures adds depth and texture to the visual storytelling.

Victoria Park

Victoria Park offers open, scenic surroundings that contrast with the season’s heavier urban locations. Its pathways, lakeside views, and green areas are used to stage quieter moments as well as investigative scenes. The park’s recognisable landscape anchors the show within real Belfast landmarks while widening the series’ spatial scope.

Greater Belfast surrounding areas

Several locations across Greater Belfast offer a diverse range of residential, industrial, and commercial settings. These areas enable the series to depict diverse socio-economic environments and expand the operational scope of the PSNI. The mix of streets, wide roads and isolated spots supports diverse narrative needs throughout the season.

Dundonald

Dundonald, situated east of Belfast, continues to serve as a filming location due to its adaptable layout and range of public spaces. Its neighbourhood streets and accessible facilities provide practical environments for day-to-day policing scenes. The area’s quieter surroundings contrast effectively with the busier central locations.

Additional on-location Belfast neighbourhoods

Season 3 also utilises several smaller neighbourhoods across the city to enhance realism and avoid repetitive geography. These areas offer fresh visual details, helping the series portray a fuller, more layered image of Belfast. Their inclusion reinforces the show’s focus on authenticity and lived-in urban storytelling.

In an interview with the BBC on September 23, 2025, Actor Paul Collins, who plays Michael Smiley, said this about filming in Belfast,

"I've lived in London for over 40 years, so filming the third series of Blue Lights was the longest I’ve been in Belfast since I was 19 and it was a joy. It's a very successful, award-winning series, so it can fill you with trepidation stepping into a series where everybody's already close with each other, but everybody was so beautiful and welcoming. It was just a really good Irish love in, everybody couldn't do enough for you, which also really helps with the performances. When you feel welcomed, you can trust your choices."

Catch Blue Lights season 3 on BBC One.