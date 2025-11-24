"Things are moving along" – Sister Wives’ Meri shares how months of renovation work reshape her long‑time family property

Sister Wives season 20 (Image via Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest)

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has provided updates on her long‑time family property at Coyote Pass after months of renovation work. During a confessional in episode 9, Meri said,

"So the renovations have been going on here at the house for a few months now. Things are moving along."

The property is being prepared for new purposes, including plans for an event space.

With the previous bed and breakfast completed, Meri is now overseeing the structural changes and documenting the process for family participation and future use.

Renovation updates and family contributions at Coyote Pass on Sister Wives

Renovation process and property changes

Meri detailed specific aspects of the renovation process and her intentions for the space.

She explained that before the walls were repaired or replaced, she wanted to write "words" on them, allowing family members to contribute inscriptions before any structural changes were made.

These messages could include notes, affirmations or other positive statements that would remain as part of the property’s history.

She described the plan as a way to preserve meaningful contributions before construction continued.

Amber Brown responded to the approach, expressing that she "loved" the idea and supported the inclusion of family-written inscriptions throughout the renovation process.

The B&B component of the property has been concluded. Meri clarified,

"The B&B is done. It's over. But the house will never leave my family. I'll make sure of that."

Additionally, Amber noted considerations about natural light and shade for the space, explaining that the property’s orientation allows for full "shade" throughout the day while still letting in the warmth and light of the sun, providing a balanced environment for events or daily use.

Inscribed words and family contributions

The project involved family contributions to the property through written inscriptions. Meri invited input from others, encouraging them to write any words, quotes or "affirmations" they wanted on the walls.

One example of an inscription read aloud by Amber during the episode was:

"May the roof above us never fall in and those gathered beneath it never fall out."

These inscriptions were made before final structural updates, serving as a record of involvement.

Meri also reflected on the symbolic significance of completing these tasks, explaining that the property represented the last "anchor" in her responsibilities, allowing her to no longer worry about the family, the property, or related obligations except when she chose to engage with them.

Updates after renovation completion

After the renovation milestones were reached, Meri provided detailed updates to Amber, noting that she was now home from Flagstaff and all work on the property was complete.

She wanted to share the information directly with Amber, as she believed Amber would find it interesting.

She described the process of seeing everyone during this period as unusual, but focused on ensuring Amber had a full update on the property’s status.

When Amber asked if Meri felt at peace with the outcome, Meri confirmed that she was at "peace" with how everything had been resolved regarding the property and its management.

The completion of the property renovations also coincided with Meri discussing her personal life. She mentioned,

"I just really, really am enjoying this phase of my life. Now that the property's sold, I'm kind of talking about dating a little bit. I'm enjoying the process. It's a fun ride."

Stay tuned for more updates.